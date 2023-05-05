News

Convicted murderer sentenced to decades in prison for Menlo Park slaying of retired arborist

Francis Wolke was convicted of the first-degree murder of Kathy Hughes Anderson

by Bay City News Service

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menlo Park in 2018, San Mateo County prosecutors said Friday, May 5.

Francis Wolke. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Francis Wolke, a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, was convicted in March of first-degree murder for the killing of 62-year-old Kathy Hughes Anderson at her home in the 900 block of Valparaiso Avenue on Dec. 12, 2018.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Wolke used a pen and handsaw in the killing of Anderson, whose friend came over to visit and found Wolke inside the home. The friend called 911 and kept Wolke at knifepoint until police arrived.

Prosecutors said there was no known relationship or prior contact between Wolke and Anderson before the fatal stabbing.

After a jury in March found Wolke guilty of the murder charge and an enhancement for the use of dangerous weapons, and also determined he was sane at the time of the murder, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on May 4 sentenced him to the 26-years-to-life term with more than 1,600 days credit for time served.

Wolke's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Comments

Joel
Registered user
Barron Park
on May 8, 2023 at 12:28 pm
Joel, Barron Park
Registered user
on May 8, 2023 at 12:28 pm

How can this gruesome murder only get 26 years to life for first degree? Plus he was considered sane!

Sheila E
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on May 8, 2023 at 5:45 pm
Sheila E, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
on May 8, 2023 at 5:45 pm

Liberal laws. Look at our open border, we are at 5 million who have walked through now since Biden became President. Thousands per day walk through. Vote Republican if you want safety.

