May Fete parade marks 99th year in Palo Alto

The Palo Alto May Fete Parade this year features the theme of "Empowering Wellness through Community." The beloved tradition, now in its 99th year, is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. The children's parade runs downtown, beginning at University Avenue and Emerson Street and ending at Heritage Park. Community groups march in the parade, which in the past has showcased local schools, nonprofits and dance and musical groups (some of whom have created floats). The city also has created a Friends, Family and Pets category for people who don't have a group but would like to participate in the parade. Afterward, the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto plans to hold a fair until 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, where attendees can visit booths featuring over 30 community organizations; play children's games for a chance at prizes; and enjoy music performed by the bands at Greene Middle, Palo Alto High and Gunn High schools and Past Curfew.

Palo Alto police plan to close the following roads from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturady for the May Fete Parade: University Avenue from High to Waverley streets, and Waverley Street from University to Channing avenues, according to a traffic advisory. The public is advised take other routes to avoid delays.

May 6, 10 a.m. along University Avenue, Palo Alto, followed by a fair at Heritage Park, 300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto. More information on the fair can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/mayfete.