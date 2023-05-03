Seasonal farmers markets spring back throughout the Peninsula

Now that the weather is warm again, the Peninsula's seasonal farmers markets are returning to offer people access to farm-fresh produce and locally-made goods. From Pacifica to Los Altos, there'll be no shortage of farmers markets popping up for visitors to enjoy.

Here are nine weekly seasonal markets that have already launched or are soon to kick off for the 2023 season. These seasonal markets are in addition to the many rain-or-shine markets that run year-round on the Peninsula.

San Mateo

Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m., May 2 through Oct. 24, 194 W. 25th Ave.

Palo Alto