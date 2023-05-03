Seasonal farmers markets spring back throughout the Peninsula

Now that the weather is warm again, the Peninsula's seasonal farmers markets are returning to offer people access to farm-fresh produce and locally-made goods. From Pacifica to Los Altos, there'll be no shortage of farmers markets popping up for visitors to enjoy.
Here are nine weekly seasonal markets that have already launched or are soon to kick off for the 2023 season. These seasonal markets are in addition to the many rain-or-shine markets that run year-round on the Peninsula.
Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m., May 2 through Oct. 24, 194 W. 25th Ave.
Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 3 through Nov. 1, Palo Alto V.A., 3801 Miranda Ave.
Wednesdays, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 5 through December 20, 400 Old County Road, Rockaway Beach parking lot.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., April through November, 2555 Pulgas Ave. at Bay Road. They also offer a community compost drop-off.
Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m., restarted April 26, 600 block of Santa Cruz Ave. Bon Marché is a French-themed midweek farmers market.
Thursdays, 3-7 p.m., starts on May 4 and runs through the end of October, located at Park Road at Burlingame Ave. (The Sunday market at this location takes place year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., May 4 through Oct. 26, 200 State St.
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, April through November, 500 block of Arguello Street.
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., April 1 through December 23, 225 Cabrillo Highway, Shoreline Station Parking Lot.
