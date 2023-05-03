Arts

Seasonal farmers markets spring back throughout the Peninsula

Many seasonal markets have launched for 2023 season

by Kate Bradshaw / TheSixFifty.com

Fresh produce at Ponce Produce's booth at the East Palo Alto Community Farmers' Market located in East Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

Now that the weather is warm again, the Peninsula's seasonal farmers markets are returning to offer people access to farm-fresh produce and locally-made goods. From Pacifica to Los Altos, there'll be no shortage of farmers markets popping up for visitors to enjoy.

Here are nine weekly seasonal markets that have already launched or are soon to kick off for the 2023 season. These seasonal markets are in addition to the many rain-or-shine markets that run year-round on the Peninsula.

San Mateo

Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m., May 2 through Oct. 24, 194 W. 25th Ave.

Palo Alto

Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 3 through Nov. 1, Palo Alto V.A., 3801 Miranda Ave.

Pacifica

Wednesdays, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 5 through December 20, 400 Old County Road, Rockaway Beach parking lot.

East Palo Alto

Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., April through November, 2555 Pulgas Ave. at Bay Road. They also offer a community compost drop-off.

Menlo Park

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m., restarted April 26, 600 block of Santa Cruz Ave. Bon Marché is a French-themed midweek farmers market.

Burlingame

Thursdays, 3-7 p.m., starts on May 4 and runs through the end of October, located at Park Road at Burlingame Ave. (The Sunday market at this location takes place year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Los Altos

Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., May 4 through Oct. 26, 200 State St.

Redwood City

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, April through November, 500 block of Arguello Street.

Half Moon Bay

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., April 1 through December 23, 225 Cabrillo Highway, Shoreline Station Parking Lot.

Kate Bradshaw
   
Kate Bradshaw reports food news and feature stories all over the Peninsula, from south of San Francisco to north of San José.

