Progeny Coffee plans to debut Colombian coffee shop and job training program in Palo Alto

He was inspired to try to share the experience with as many people as possible, all while supporting Colombian coffee farmers.

After tasting his first cup of coffee from Palacio's father's farm, he says, "I didn't realize coffee could taste so good with nothing added."

Trabelsi and his wife, Maria Palacio, created the coffee business after Trabelsi traveled to meet Palacio's family at the Colombian coffee farm where she grew up.

The coffee roaster and brand has partnered with Hope Hangar, a faith-based charity, to provide job training and career development opportunities for those in need, particularly women and mothers experiencing hardship, in tandem with a high-end Colombian coffee-tasting experience, according to Progeny Coffee co-owner John Trabelsi. He says they're hoping to open sometime this summer, but that ultimately the opening date will depend on Palo Alto's permitting process.

The food pantry operates the first and third Sundays of each month from 2-4 p.m., and the clothing distribution is offered on the first and third Mondays of each month from 5-7 p.m., while supplies last.

They're still working on developing their food menu, but are planning to work with smaller Latinx or minority food providers to offer premade menu items. As for the coffee menu, Trabelsi says visitors should prepare for a specialty coffee experience. There will be pour-overs, espressos, pressed coffee and high-end drip coffees. They're also considering offering coffee tastings, he adds.

Currently, Progeny Coffee is based in Palo Alto but conducts its roasting in Oakland. They're hoping to expand their roasting capacity with the launch of their cafe at Hope Hangar, he adds.

So far, Progeny Coffee has developed its coffee program by working with Colombian coffee farmers, providing technical support and offering guidance on how valuable their coffee is. They pay up to 255% of the fair trade price, instead offering farmers a fixed price per score based on the performance of their coffee beans. And when reserve beans sell, Progeny offers an additional bonus to the farmers, he says.

"Our goal is basically to take (coffee) farmers out of poverty," he says. "We don't want to be just another coffee roaster."

Progeny Coffee plans to debut Colombian coffee shop and job training program in Palo Alto

Owners hope to open cafe sometime this summer