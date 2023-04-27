Arts

Arts briefs: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 'The SpongeBob Musical,' Gamble's Spring Garden Tour

by Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 27, 2023, 3:39 pm 0
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives play The Guild on April 29. Courtesy Alysee Gafkjen.

This weekend, catch a country and bluegrass band at The Guild, "SpongeBob Musical in Palo Alto" and and Gamble Garden's Spring Tour.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

The honkytonk authenticity of this country and bluegrass band can't be overstated. Led by Marty Stuart on guitar and mandolin, their sound draws on the guitar-heavy twang, thudding bass, and sometimes mournful vocals and harmonies of old-school country music — all underscored by the warble of steel guitar. Stuart was already a bonafide on the country scene when he teamed up in 2002 with a trio of artists who became the Fabulous Superlatives. Though the lineup has seen a few changes since then, Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives have recorded over half a dozen albums, with the band's newest release, "Altitude," due out May 19.

April 29, 8 p.m. at The Guild, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $50. guildtheatre.com.

The SpongeBob Musical

The Palo Alto Players bring Bikini Bottom and all its residents – including a certain cheery, square-pantsed sponge — to the Lucie Stern in a Broadway musical based on the early aughts animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants." Though its genesis is a popular kids' TV show, "The SpongeBob Musical" won the hearts of plenty of grownup theater-goers with its humor and music — and no wonder, with its original songs by everyone from John Legend to Sara Bareilles to The Flaming Lips and They Might Be Giants. Its original Broadway run garnered a dozen Tony Award nominations, plus Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Best Musical awards.

April 28-May 14 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1350 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For tickets, visit paplayers.org.

Gamble Garden Spring Tour

With its annual spring tour, Gamble Garden offers the chance to step into other Peninsula residents' outdoor oases and backyard retreats. Visitors on this year's tour can get inspiration from five different private gardens in full bloom, as well as enjoy live music, shopping and more at Gamble Garden itself.

April 28-29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. Tickets are $40 before April 27; $45 at the door. gamblegarden.org.

