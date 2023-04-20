Jazz violinist Regina Carter brings multimedia project to Stanford Live

Gentrification might not seem like an obvious subject for a concert, but in her multimedia project, "Gone in a Phrase of Air," jazz violinist, composer and MacArthur Fellow Regina Carter explores both its troubling history as well as the forces that can help build thriving communities: key among them, the arts. Through Carter's original music, along with narration and visual media, the project delves into how urban renewal policies, particularly in the early and mid-20th century, destroyed neighborhoods that were home to predominantly Black and immigrant residents, as well as the music and art that sustained these communities. Carter has toured the country with the project, meeting up with musicians and highlighting the history of such neighborhoods around the U.S.

April 21, 7:30 p.m. at Bing Concert Hall at Stanford. Tickets are $32. live.stanford.edu.