Redwood City's Rock the Dock concert series returns

The Port of Redwood City has announced the return of the popular Rock the Dock concert series every Saturday from April through November 2023.

The weekly concerts will be held on Saturday afternoons, from 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. at 475 Seaport Blvd., Redwood City.

Concerts will feature an array of local and regional talent. With a diverse lineup of musical genres and performers, there will surely be something for everyone at Rock the Dock.

The series kicked off last week with Pop Fiction. Here's the lineup through early summer:

• Cocktail Monkeys - April 15