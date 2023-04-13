Arts briefs: X at The Guild, Harold and Maude on the stage, a Music Zoo in Mountain View

This week in arts briefs, X plays The Guild; Los Altos Stage Company brings beloved cult film to the stage; and Community School of Music and Arts hosts a free family concert.

Concert

X

Groundbreaking L.A. punk band X has always straddled the line between punk and straight-up rock with a guitar-heavy sound that has proven influential throughout the decades. The group has a dozen studio and live albums to its name and after reuniting in the early '00s, has continued to tour. The band plays back to back shows at The Guild. With classic country and rockabilly artist James Intveld.

April 14 and 15, 8 p.m. The Guild, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets start at $43. guildtheatre.com.

Stage

Harold and Maude