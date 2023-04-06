Arts

New piece at Art Kiosk pays tribute to immigrant workers

by Pulse staff / Redwood City Pulse

Thu, Apr 6, 2023
"Mil USOS/Labor Monument: Portrait of my aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters, brothers, others, parents, and grandparents," a new installation by artist Hector Dionicio Mendoza, is featured at Redwood City's Art Kiosk through April 30, 2023. Courtesy Eric Lopez.

A new installation at Redwood City's Art Kiosk aims to shed light on the issues surrounding undocumented immigrants' hardships in modern-day America.

The work is a product of artist Hector Dionicio Mendoza and is called "Mil USOS/Labor Monument: Portrait of my aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters, brothers, others, parents, and grandparents."

The Redwood City Improvement Association is hosting the exhibit with Fung Collaboratives at the Art Kiosk through April 30.

Based in Salinas, Mendoza understands firsthand the experiences of the immigrant community. His new mixed-media piece features a figure kneeling on one knee to represent the millions of exploited immigrants.

The art piece is dedicated to all those who work in laborious and straining jobs such as construction, agriculture and home cleaning. "Mil Usos" translates in English as "one thousand uses."

One of the most notable features of the installation is the spray-painted pattern of plants on the figure's left arm and right leg to symbolize life hope, and the power of community healing.

The primary material used in the exhibit is cardboard with additional aspects of wood, concrete, and sanding blocks.

Mendoza was recently awarded the 2022 Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Award. His work is currently on view at the Orange County Museum of Art’s California biennial 2022 and has been exhibited throughout the U.S., Europe, Japan and Mexico.

Art Kiosk is located at Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City. For more information, visit redwoodcity.org.

