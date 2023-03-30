Arts

Linden Tree Books celebrates launch of Betty C. Tang's graphic novel 'Parachute Kids'

Author took inspiration from her childhood for book

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 3:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Comic artist and author Betty C. Tang has gone from secretly reading mangas under the covers as a kid to creating graphic novels for a new generation of kids to stay up late reading.

Comic artist and author Betty C. Tang marks the launch of her graphic novel "Parachute Kids" at Linden Tree Books. Courtesy The Cat Agency Inc.

On April 2, Tang will be on hand at Linden Tree Books in Los Altos to mark the launch of her new graphic novel, "Parachute Kids," about three young siblings from Taiwan who must start a new life on their own in California.

The book, aimed at readers ages 9 to 12, was inspired by Tang's own childhood as a "parachute kid." After graduating from CalArts, Tang spent 25 years in animation, working at studios that included DisneyTV and Dreamworks, according to her website. She co-directed the animated film "Where's the Dragon?" in Beijing, China, and was also an illustrator for the New York Times bestselling graphic novel "JACKY HA-HA" published in 2020.

April 2, 11 a.m. at Linden Tree Books, 265 State St., Los Altos. lindentreebooks.com.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Linden Tree Books celebrates launch of Betty C. Tang's graphic novel 'Parachute Kids'

Author took inspiration from her childhood for book

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 3:38 pm

Comic artist and author Betty C. Tang has gone from secretly reading mangas under the covers as a kid to creating graphic novels for a new generation of kids to stay up late reading.

On April 2, Tang will be on hand at Linden Tree Books in Los Altos to mark the launch of her new graphic novel, "Parachute Kids," about three young siblings from Taiwan who must start a new life on their own in California.

The book, aimed at readers ages 9 to 12, was inspired by Tang's own childhood as a "parachute kid." After graduating from CalArts, Tang spent 25 years in animation, working at studios that included DisneyTV and Dreamworks, according to her website. She co-directed the animated film "Where's the Dragon?" in Beijing, China, and was also an illustrator for the New York Times bestselling graphic novel "JACKY HA-HA" published in 2020.

April 2, 11 a.m. at Linden Tree Books, 265 State St., Los Altos. lindentreebooks.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.