Gallery hosts reception to bid farewell to longtime member artist

Gallery 9 in Los Altos is hosting a reception April 1 to bid a fond farewell to departing artist Tove Norlander, who has shown her jewelry at the gallery since 1976. Norlander draws on her Norwegian heritage to create simple, streamlined pieces in gold and silver using the lost wax casting method, according to her website. She has exhibited her work internationally and also sold some of her pieces at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

The reception also marks the closing of "Horizons," the gallery's March show that featured paintings by Cecilia Mases that took inspiration from both the California coast and scenes around Scandinavia.

A closing reception for Tove Norlander and Cecilia Mases takes place April 1, 2 to 5 p.m. at Gallery 9, 143 Main St., Los Altos. gallery9losaltos.com.