Steins marks 10th anniversary with pig roast, cellared beers and VIP service

Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant in Mountain View is celebrating its first decade of business on Saturday with an extravagant shindig involving a pig roast and cellared beers, according to bar manager Jon Guzman.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25, VIPs can attend the event. The $145 VIP entry fee includes access to a swag bag, plus all-you-can-eat and drink dining privileges (there is also a non-alcoholic ticket option for $55.) Food options include a barbecue pig roast, spicy pork sausage, baby back ribs and sides like baked beans, roasted corn, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.
During the VIP service, Steins also plans to offer kegs and beer bottles that have been cellared from as early as 2013. Cellared beers include out-of-circulation offerings from breweries such as North Coast, Stone, The Bruery, Avery, Lost Abbey and Humboldt Brewing Co.
"We have over 40 different beers from 23 different breweries," he says. "Most have aged really well."
After 3 p.m., admission is available without tickets, and food may be purchased a la carte depending on availability.
In Steins' first decade, things were going well until the pandemic hit, Guzman says. As with many other restaurants, getting through the mandatory closures was a challenge, and the staff faced employee turnover. Now they find themselves located in a downtown that feels different from when they started.
"Mountain View is different than what it used to be, pre-pandemic," he says. "It's not a destination, we've noticed, for the weekends anymore."
But, he adds, he's seen an uptick in visitors over the past few weeks and is hoping people are ready to show up and celebrate.
"I'm glad we're still up and kicking," he says.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant, 895 Villa St., Mountain View; 650-963-9568, Instagram: @steinsbeergarden.
