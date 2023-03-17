Arts

Gunn Performing Arts marks return of large-scale spring show with 'High School Musical'

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Gunn High School Performing Arts is staging "High School Musical" through March 25. The show marks the school's return to full-scale musicals after a four-year absence. Courtesy Dorothea Lee.

What could bring more drama to the stage than a show about staging a show? Gunn High School Performing Arts is staging Disney's "High School Musical" through March 25 at Spangenberg Theater.

The production celebrates the return of Gunn's large-scale spring musical for the first time since 2019, and large-scale it truly is: over 100 students are featured in the cast and crew, along with Gunn cheer and dance teams and hip-hop performers.

There's plenty of backstage backstabbing front and center in Disney's "High School Musical," but the show doesn't leave the plotting just to the drama club: the basketball team and an academic decathlon team get into the scheming. Different cliques vie to keep golden-voiced new girl Gabriella on the decathlon team and out of the school musical's cast. Teammates of basketball player Troy, who's discovered an interest in theater — and Gabriella — also aim to keep him out of the show's cast ahead of a championship game.

Gunn Performing Arts presents "High School Musical" March 17-18, 7 p.m.; March 22, 4 p.m.; March 23-25 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 March 17; $10-$15 March 18 and March 23-25; $5 March 22. For more information, visit gunntheatre.org.

