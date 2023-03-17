Gunn Performing Arts marks return of large-scale spring show with 'High School Musical'

What could bring more drama to the stage than a show about staging a show? Gunn High School Performing Arts is staging Disney's "High School Musical" through March 25 at Spangenberg Theater.

The production celebrates the return of Gunn's large-scale spring musical for the first time since 2019, and large-scale it truly is: over 100 students are featured in the cast and crew, along with Gunn cheer and dance teams and hip-hop performers.

There's plenty of backstage backstabbing front and center in Disney's "High School Musical," but the show doesn't leave the plotting just to the drama club: the basketball team and an academic decathlon team get into the scheming. Different cliques vie to keep golden-voiced new girl Gabriella on the decathlon team and out of the school musical's cast. Teammates of basketball player Troy, who's discovered an interest in theater — and Gabriella — also aim to keep him out of the show's cast ahead of a championship game.

Gunn Performing Arts presents "High School Musical" March 17-18, 7 p.m.; March 22, 4 p.m.; March 23-25 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 March 17; $10-$15 March 18 and March 23-25; $5 March 22. For more information, visit gunntheatre.org.