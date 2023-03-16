Arts

Band draws inspiration from vintage cartoons

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The Queen's Cartoonists play live soundtracks for classic cartoons. Courtesy The Queen's Cartoonists.

Forget Saturday morning cartoons: Stanford Live is presenting a show this weekend with a whole bunch of cartoons that not only include vintage animation, but also come with their very own live soundtrack.

The Queen's Cartoonists, performing March 19, draw on about 100 years worth of animation for shows where they play live accompaniment for cartoons projected onstage. Their shows also include storytelling about cartoons and composers, even some silly stunts — can a musician solve a Rubik's cube and play a horn at the same time? Only one way to find out …

The group re-creates the soundtracks for classic cartoons but occasionally performs original music, according to their website. Performances feature traditional jazz and music by Jazz Age composers such as Duke Ellington, but also veer into some light classical favorites, such as pieces by Mozart and Rossini.

The Queen's Cartoonists play March 19, 2:30 p.m. at Bing Concert Hall, Stanford. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

