Actress returns to Bay Area with original show

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 15, 2023, 11:00 am 0
Lianne Marie Dobbs sings a variety of songs originally written for men in her one-woman show "Why CAN'T a Woman ..." Courtesy Matt Baker.

In honor of Women's History Month, Bay Area-raised actor Lianne Marie Dobbs returns home with "Why CAN'T a Woman …?" her original show that finds her singing a variety of favorite tunes that were originally written for men.

Inspired by her lifelong love of literature, and female writers and heroines in particular, Dobbs introduces each song by quoting passages from a wide variety of female writers, including Sappho, Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen and Betty Friedan.

But men aren't banished from the stage: Dobbs will be accompanied by Ron Abel on the piano and Joseph Hebért on cello and guest vocalist Luis Villabon, who also serves as choreographer.

The show focuses on Dobbs' vocals, but there's also a bit of dancing, she said in an email to this news organization.

"Because when a woman sings "I Like to Lead When I Dance" (a song originally written for Frank Sinatra to sing in a film) she simply must demonstrate!" Dobbs said.

Dobbs now lives in New York, but has frequently been seen on local stages in productions at TheatreWorks, including the title role of the world premiere musical "Emma," as well as at Broadway by the Bay, San Jose Stage Company and A.C.T.

"Why CAN'T a Woman …?" debuted in New York in February 2020, and after a pandemic-induced hiatus, returned to the stage last November.

"Why CAN'T a Woman …?" plays March 16, 8 p.m. at Feinstein's at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., San Francisco. Tickets are $59. feinsteinssf.com.

