Actress returns to Bay Area with original show

In honor of Women's History Month, Bay Area-raised actor Lianne Marie Dobbs returns home with "Why CAN'T a Woman …?" her original show that finds her singing a variety of favorite tunes that were originally written for men.

Inspired by her lifelong love of literature, and female writers and heroines in particular, Dobbs introduces each song by quoting passages from a wide variety of female writers, including Sappho, Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen and Betty Friedan.

But men aren't banished from the stage: Dobbs will be accompanied by Ron Abel on the piano and Joseph Hebért on cello and guest vocalist Luis Villabon, who also serves as choreographer.

The show focuses on Dobbs' vocals, but there's also a bit of dancing, she said in an email to this news organization.

"Because when a woman sings "I Like to Lead When I Dance" (a song originally written for Frank Sinatra to sing in a film) she simply must demonstrate!" Dobbs said.