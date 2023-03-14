Fallen trees cause power outages for thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers

NEWS ALERT: Power outages leave thousands without service

More outages have been reported across the city as a result of the wind and stormy weather, according to the Utilities Department. The latest outages can be found on the city's outage map .

Also around 1 p.m., another power outage has left roughly 123 customers without service in an area that includes the Leland Manor and Garland neighborhoods, Palo Alto Utilities said.

Another outage was reported at 12:20 p.m. About 700 customers in the Community Center neighborhood lost service due to a tree that struck a power line. They are expected to have power back around 3 p.m., the Utilities Department said.

One outage affecting about 1,800 customers was reported at 11:58 a.m., according to the Utilities Department. The impacted customers are in an area that includes the Barron Park and Green Acres neighborhoods, where a tree to hit a power line, the Utilities Department said on Twitter. Service is estimated to be restored at 4 p.m.

A fallen tree blocks southbound Oregon Expressway, as well as one northbound lane, near the Birch Street and Page Mill Road in Palo Alto on March 14, 2023. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

The Police Department is aware of the local outages. The agency requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert . Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.

Fallen trees have been found across the city throughout the day, according to emergency dispatch reports. One was reported this morning at the Stanford University campus on Galvez Street near Arboretum Road. Another tree came down on Page Mill Road between Deer Creek and Coyote Hill roads close to noon.

Power outages have also been reported across the Bay Area. More than 155,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by early Tuesday afternoon, most of them in the south bay and east bay. On the Midpeninsula , more than 5,000 customers were in the dark in Mountain View. Over 3,500 customers were without power in an area that spans from west of El Camino Real in Atherton to Redwood City's Emerald Lake Hills area. The outage was caused by weather with no estimated time of restoration. The Redwood City outages appeared to be primarily affecting residents west of El Camino Real. Nearly 1,800 customers in West Menlo Park lost power just before 12:30 p.m., with the estimated time of restoration still to be announced. Another roughly 2,000 customers in West Menlo Park were impacted by three separate outages.

Caltrain riders can expect hourslong delays due to trees blocking the train tracks, the agency said on Twitter. At 1 p.m., the rail commuter service started running trains on an hourly basis. The agency plans to post service updates at caltrain.com .

At about 1 p.m., fallen tree struck a one-story home in the 200 block of Middlefield Road, where Palo Alto firefighters were called to rescue two people trapped inside the residence, according to emergency dispatch reports. No injuries were reported. And just after 3 p.m., the Palo Alto Police Department announced that Embarcadero Road is closed in both directions from Bryant Street to Kingsley Avenue thanks to downed wires and fallen trees.

Businesses in Town and Country Village shopping center also lost power. Customers continued to dine despite the outage. Trader Joe's employees weren't allowing customers in the grocery store due to the power loss.

Fallen trees cause power outages for thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers

One tree lands on a section of Embarcadero Road, resulting in hourslong closure

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 14, 2023, 12:20 pm

Updated: Tue, Mar 14, 2023, 5:18 pm

Strong winds and stormy conditions caused trees to fall in Palo Alto, where multiple power outages are impacting thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers on Tuesday. One outage affecting about 1,800 customers was reported at 11:58 a.m., according to the Utilities Department. The impacted customers are in an area that includes the Barron Park and Green Acres neighborhoods, where a tree to hit a power line, the Utilities Department said on Twitter. Service is estimated to be restored at 4 p.m. Another outage was reported at 12:20 p.m. About 700 customers in the Community Center neighborhood lost service due to a tree that struck a power line. They are expected to have power back around 3 p.m., the Utilities Department said. Also around 1 p.m., another power outage has left roughly 123 customers without service in an area that includes the Leland Manor and Garland neighborhoods, Palo Alto Utilities said. More outages have been reported across the city as a result of the wind and stormy weather, according to the Utilities Department. The latest outages can be found on the city's outage map. Businesses in Town and Country Village shopping center also lost power. Customers continued to dine despite the outage. Trader Joe's employees weren't allowing customers in the grocery store due to the power loss. At about 1 p.m., fallen tree struck a one-story home in the 200 block of Middlefield Road, where Palo Alto firefighters were called to rescue two people trapped inside the residence, according to emergency dispatch reports. No injuries were reported. And just after 3 p.m., the Palo Alto Police Department announced that Embarcadero Road is closed in both directions from Bryant Street to Kingsley Avenue thanks to downed wires and fallen trees. Caltrain riders can expect hourslong delays due to trees blocking the train tracks, the agency said on Twitter. At 1 p.m., the rail commuter service started running trains on an hourly basis. The agency plans to post service updates at caltrain.com. Power outages have also been reported across the Bay Area. More than 155,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by early Tuesday afternoon, most of them in the south bay and east bay. On the Midpeninsula, more than 5,000 customers were in the dark in Mountain View. Over 3,500 customers were without power in an area that spans from west of El Camino Real in Atherton to Redwood City's Emerald Lake Hills area. The outage was caused by weather with no estimated time of restoration. The Redwood City outages appeared to be primarily affecting residents west of El Camino Real. Nearly 1,800 customers in West Menlo Park lost power just before 12:30 p.m., with the estimated time of restoration still to be announced. Another roughly 2,000 customers in West Menlo Park were impacted by three separate outages. Fallen trees have been found across the city throughout the day, according to emergency dispatch reports. One was reported this morning at the Stanford University campus on Galvez Street near Arboretum Road. Another tree came down on Page Mill Road between Deer Creek and Coyote Hill roads close to noon. A high-wind warning is in effect across the Bay Area through 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Police Department is aware of the local outages. The agency requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mountain View Voice reporter Malea Martin, Redwood City Pulse reporter Avery Luke and Bay City News Service contributed to this report.