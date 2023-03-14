Fallen trees cause power outages for thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers

Strong winds and stormy conditions caused trees to fall in Palo Alto, where multiple power outages are impacting thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers on Tuesday.
One outage affecting about 1,800 customers was reported at 11:58 a.m., according to the Utilities Department. The impacted customers are in an area that includes the Barron Park and Green Acres neighborhoods, where a tree to hit a power line, the Utilities Department said on Twitter. Service is estimated to be restored at 4 p.m.
Another outage was reported at 12:20 p.m. About 700 customers in the Community Center neighborhood lost service due to a tree that struck a power line. They are expected to have power back around 3 p.m., the Utilities Department said.
Also around 1 p.m., another power outage has left roughly 123 customers without service in an area that includes the Leland Manor and Garland neighborhoods, Palo Alto Utilities said.
More outages have been reported across the city as a result of the wind and stormy weather, according to the Utilities Department. The latest outages can be found on the city's outage map.
Businesses in Town and Country Village shopping center also lost power. Customers continued to dine despite the outage. Trader Joe's employees weren't allowing customers in the grocery store due to the power loss.
At about 1 p.m., fallen tree struck a one-story home in the 200 block of Middlefield Road, where Palo Alto firefighters were called to rescue two people trapped inside the residence, according to emergency dispatch reports. No injuries were reported. And just after 3 p.m., the Palo Alto Police Department announced that Embarcadero Road is closed in both directions from Bryant Street to Kingsley Avenue thanks to downed wires and fallen trees.
Caltrain riders can expect hourslong delays due to trees blocking the train tracks, the agency said on Twitter. At 1 p.m., the rail commuter service started running trains on an hourly basis. The agency plans to post service updates at caltrain.com.
Power outages have also been reported across the Bay Area. More than 155,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by early Tuesday afternoon, most of them in the south bay and east bay. On the Midpeninsula, more than 5,000 customers were in the dark in Mountain View. Over 3,500 customers were without power in an area that spans from west of El Camino Real in Atherton to Redwood City's Emerald Lake Hills area. The outage was caused by weather with no estimated time of restoration. The Redwood City outages appeared to be primarily affecting residents west of El Camino Real. Nearly 1,800 customers in West Menlo Park lost power just before 12:30 p.m., with the estimated time of restoration still to be announced. Another roughly 2,000 customers in West Menlo Park were impacted by three separate outages.
Fallen trees have been found across the city throughout the day, according to emergency dispatch reports. One was reported this morning at the Stanford University campus on Galvez Street near Arboretum Road. Another tree came down on Page Mill Road between Deer Creek and Coyote Hill roads close to noon.
A high-wind warning is in effect across the Bay Area through 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Police Department is aware of the local outages. The agency requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Crescent Park customers and East Palo Alto are also out according to the latest outage maps.
Time to talk about underground wiring yet?
Registered user
Barron Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
@Online Name, why spend so much on undergrounding power lines for storms that only happen once in a very long time ? Let us enjoy time without TV and other gadgets, candle lit dinner with cold food from the fridge (that is still safe to eat), just like our grandparents ! So much fun !
Registered user
Palo Verde
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Pretty tired of this troll theme about the City not pursuing undergrounding electrical lines. Here's a summary from a very recent City report. Get your facts straight and quit complaining about something that's already in progress.
"To date, about 55% of City’s electric distribution lines are underground, either through the underground conversion program or having been placed underground when originally installed. Further eight districts are identified for conversion, with a cost range of $20 to $24 million, which would bring the underground distribution line percentage up to about 60%. Undergrounding has started in the Foothills rebuild for fire risk mitigation. Phase 1 of 5 completed; phase 2 in progress The City is evaluating a cost-share bundle package of services to residential neighborhoods which includes undergrounding, electrification and fiber-to-the-home."
Registered user
Barron Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
@Bruce Hodge -- could you provide a link to the recent City report from which you quoted?
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Those trees on Page Mill headed to hwy 280 and for the
next few hundred yards have been leaning for the past 40 years.
Drought and massive rain finally hit home.
Hopefully not, but other trees in same area might have to be removed someday.....
Don't remember so many local Palo Alto weather related problems 1970-2000.
Maybe I was just too young to notice. Maybe we did not have the same
dependence on electricity, cars, similar.
Maybe there is just more communication as to my knowledge
obtaining all the weather related local problems.
Registered user
Palo Verde
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
City Report: Web Link
Page 48
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
It was interesting; but, I think that this was the first storm front to come through in which I did NOT receive a wind advisory/warning from the county.
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@Bruce - thanks. It's not that encouraging. It's "routine" priority, which means they think about it, but not too hard, and have no timeframe for completing it, let alone planning for the remaining 40%.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
It is windy, it has been raining heavy, and we have power outages. This is not acceptable.
For those who think this is a romantic/nostalgic experience, good for you. For the rest of us, those who are attempting to work from home, unable to cook a meal as food that is in the fridge is raw, or have to throw out half cooked food or spoiled food, have no internet and no means to charge devices, and this is not the first time in the past few months.
Our electricity supply is unreliable, inefficient and with the way our bills have increased in recent months, we are paying a great deal of money for this unacceptble service.
Yes, get those lines underground. We can't stop trees and branches from falling, but we can prevent them downing power lines, causing fires from sparks, causing the possibility of electrocution to someone the line might fall on or causing someone to be a prisoner in their car until they know the downed line isn't live.
Do we need a death from a downed line to make our utilities wake up and see that it is not mild inconvenience when power goes out, but a dangerous and expensive problem.
Registered user
Southgate
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
A downed city tree is blocking Castilleja Ave. in the 1600 block (Southgate neighborhood). Police have been notified and say we're on the 'list'. I know they are dealing with serious power outages and traffic issues but I fear that a cyclist (Castilleja is a bike route) or motorist is going to run into the downed tree as it gets dark. I've asked that they at least put up cones or something reflective to warn cyclists and cars. Fingers crossed they get here soon.
Registered user
Southgate
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
The tree removal guys are here! And they are removing tree. Happy ending!