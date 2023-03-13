Atmospheric river expected to hit region late Monday through Tuesday

There are chances of light and moderate showers before another atmospheric river is expected to hit the region from Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict that heavy rains and strong gusty winds will develop on Monday and continue through the next day. Flooding and landslides are likely, the weather service said.

A flood watch and high winds warning is in effect for the entire Bay Area for late Monday through Wednesday morning.

The area at most extreme risk continues to be Monterey County as it endures river flooding.

The weather service predicts another crest for Pajaro River at Chittenden on Wednesday morning that will be around 26.8 feet. Salinas River at Bradley is also predicted for another crest on Wednesday afternoon of around 17.4 feet.