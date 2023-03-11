Around Town: Families mark Black History Month with bike tour

"It's important for people not just to associate Palo Alto with Steve Jobs. There's more than that," Duveneck parent Kwanza Price said. "Black people do have a history here. We do belong as much as anyone else."

The event launched last year as a partnership between El Carmelo and Escondido, expanding to include Duveneck this year. Each school stopped at various locations, including the University African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (a century-old Black church), the Eichler Swim and Tennis Club (Joseph Eichler sold his homes to people of all races in the 1950s) and Stanford's Black Community Services Center (established following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.).

The rides started at each elementary school and culminated at Frank S. Greene Jr. Middle School, which was renamed in 2018 in honor of one of the first Black founders of a publicly traded technology company. "This was an amazing opportunity to merge Black history with teaching kiddos bike safety," said El Carmelo parent Rose Mesterhazy, who is the transportation safety representative on her school's PTA. Roughly 60 parents and students participated, organizers said, noting that it was a higher-than-expected turnout, given the rainy weather.

BIKING THROUGH HISTORY ... Students and parents from three Palo Alto elementary schools observed Black History Month last weekend with bike rides that stopped at city landmarks connected to the history of the region's Black residents. Duveneck, El Carmelo and Escondido elementary schools took part in the event, which was organized by parent volunteers.

Clearly stumped, Gupta wrote down "What is Thank You! I love you all." He also drew a heart and ended his response with "Go Card!," which was a reference to the Stanford Cardinals. The correct answer was "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien.

The Portland, Oregon, native found himself in second place with $8,600 heading into the Final Jeopardy! round , when the contestants were faced with this question on American literature: "Letters, pocket knives, c rations and steel helmets are among the tangible items referred to in the title of this modern war classic."

Once the students reached Greene, Sara Woodham-Johnsson, a parent who was on the school renaming committee, spoke about the renaming effort. Two Palo Alto middle schools — Jordan and Terman — had been named after advocates for eugenics until 2018.

On March 1, the county's various mass vaccination sites shuttered, with county-administered vaccinations available for existing patients and the uninsured, and only at Valley Medical Center facilities. "(Simitian) suggested that a range of options be considered, including hosting pop-up vaccine clinics and partnering with community organizations to provide vaccines at locations throughout the county," the statement said. In a March 1 tweet, Simitian commended his board colleagues for supporting the proposal.

Simitian, along with fellow Supervisor Otto Lee, has asked county staff to develop a plan to continue the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to those who want them. Simitian said this could look similar to the county's seasonal flu vaccine program. "The reason the county vaccine program has been so successful is because it's been easy and convenient," Simitian said in the statement. "And while it might make sense to 'ramp down' our existing sites, I think we do need to maintain some level of 'easy access' for the foreseeable future."

"I wish we were done, but we're not," said Simitian in a Feb. 28 statement . "We've got to keep helping those who need the help, and we've got to stay nimble, so that we can ramp up quickly if the need arises again."

'WE'VE GOT TO STAY NIMBLE' ... Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian is calling for a continuation of the county's vaccine effort, in light of the recent demobilization of county-run vaccination sites, including one in Mountain View.

Around Town: Families mark Black History Month with bike tour

Also, Stanford senior finishes as semifinalist in Jeopardy! tournament and supervisors call for continued distribution of COVID vaccines