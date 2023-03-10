Heavy rains leave dozens of customers in the foothills without power

A strong storm that pummeled the Bay Area Thursday has prompted Palo Alto to close two roads. A power outage in the foothills was resolved on Friday afternoon, city officials said.

But unlike during the New Year's Eve storm, the city was able to avert any significant flooding, with the San Francisquito Creek hitting its maximum flow at 3:45 a.m. and then receding, according to a Friday morning update from the city.

City officials warned that rain and wind are expected to continue through Sunday, raising the possibility of future flooding. On Friday morning, the National Weather Service canceled a wind advisory that originally set to expire later in the day at 4 p.m. Both Foothills and Arastradero nature preserves are closed on Friday, as are some trails in the Baylands Nature Preserve, according to the city.

City officials also reported two road closures on Friday morning due to flooding: on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and Fabian Way and in the 1000 block of East Meadow Circle. In addition, the Newell Road Bridge was scheduled to be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday to accommodate tree maintenance work by East Palo Alto's tree contractor.

A power outage in the foothills area initially impacted 109 customers on Thursday around 5 p.m. About 40 customers had power restored later that night. Storm conditions impeded the ability of utility crews to do further work, according to Palo Alto Utilities.