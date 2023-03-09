PUBLIC AGENDA: Permanent parklet program; update on school mental health program

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee will hear updates from Caltrain, the Santa Clara VTA and city staff; and review the city's grade separation evaluation criteria. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March. 15, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board is scheduled to receive an update on progress toward its PAUSD Promise goals, review a human resources report and get an update on its mental health program. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com .

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold a study session on the city's comprehensive economic development strategy, consider a proposal to rezone a property at 2901-2905 Middlefield Road to accommodate construction of a single-family home and provide direction of the permanent parklet program in downtown and California Avenue. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a chair and vice chair, discuss approving artist Stephen Galloway as project artist for Fire Station 4 and consider artists to create new temporary murals in the California Avenue District. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider funding allocations for fiscal year 2024-2025 of the Human Services Resource Allocation Process and discuss the outreach phase for its research on the lived experience of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI). The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to hold a study session on standards for Senate bill residential units and urban split lots. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

CITY/SCHOOLS LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updates about recent City Council and school board meetings; hear a presentation from the Safe Routes to School Team; and discuss the committee's purpose and possible city and school collaborations. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Permanent parklet program; update on school mental health program