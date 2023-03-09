Local Grammy winner goes where the music takes him in free concert

The Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) in Mountain View is hosting a truly one-of-a-kind concert with Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and bandleader Taylor Eigsti and bassoonist Paul Hanson. Titled "Where the Music Takes You," the performance on Saturday, March 11, emphasizes jazz improvisation, a specialty of both Eigsti and Hanson.

Eigsti, who grew up in Menlo Park and is a CSMA alumnus, performed at the school last spring in a concert that debuted his composition, "Imagine Our Future." The piece drew on artistic inspirations submitted by over 100 local students and also had its roots in Eigsti's talent for improvising. Hanson performed with Eigsti for "Imagine Our Future," a collaboration that brought about their March 11 concert, according to the CSMA website.

"Where the Music Takes You" is part of CSMA's spring concert series, featuring free performances in a variety of genres, including jazz, folk and Americana and classical.

"Where the Music Takes You," with Taylor Eigsti and Paul Hanson, takes place March 11, 7:30 p.m. at Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle Mountain View. Admission is free; seating is first come, first served. Masks are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit arts4all.org