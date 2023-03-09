As state reviews Palo Alto's housing plan, city moves closer to adoption

The lawsuit from the groups Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) Action and California Housing Defense Fund requests that the courts, among other actions, require the city to rezone sites on an accelerated schedule to accommodate more housing and to bar the city from relying on code provisions to disapprove of housing projects or make such projects infeasible. This week, the groups announced another lawsuit against Sausalito, where the council voted to adopt its Housing Element despite HCD findings that its list of future housing sites fails to comply with state law.

This leaves the city in a legally precarious position. Last month, Palo Alto was one of several cities — along with Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Pinole, Pleasant Hill and Richmond — to get hit with a lawsuit from housing advocacy groups that were called out for failing to get their Housing Elements certified by the Jan. 31 deadline.

The only part of the city's Comprehensive Plan that requires state approval, the Housing Element lays out the city's vision for meeting its regional allocation of 6,086 new dwellings between 2023 and 2031. Palo Alto was one of the last cities in Santa Clara County to submit its draft to the state, and city officials expect the HCD to require various revisions as part of its review, which means it will take months to get the final stamp of approval.

Like all but a handful of Bay Area cities, Palo Alto failed to have its new Housing Element certified by the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) by the Jan. 31 deadline. While the city submitted its draft to the HCD on Dec. 23, it has not yet received a response from the state agency.

Palo Alto is still likely months from having a compliant plan for adding more than 6,000 housing units over the next eight years, but city officials indicated Wednesday that they could adopt their new Housing Element even before they get a green light from California.

Resident Michael Quinn, a volunteer with Palo Alto Forward, also urged city officials and the commission to wait for the HCD and to avoid throwing what he called a "self-certification Hail Mary," which could be interpreted as a bad-faith move by the state.

"Self-certification will give the transient false sense of security of having 'done something' faster. But it's ultimately setting the city up for a judge to be the final arbiter of substantial compliance in the case of a developer lawsuit. This is a waste of money, when a relatively transparent and speedy administrative path to compliance is readily available," O'Neil, who was speaking for himself and not Palo Alto Forward, wrote to the commission.

Some housing advocates argued Wednesday that the city should not take any action on the Housing Element until the state agency weighs in. Scott O'Neil, a board member at the group Palo Alto Forward, suggested that by pursuing what he called "self-certification," the city will put itself into greater legal jeopardy.

"We are out of compliance. The deadline for a compliant Housing Element was the end of January of this year, so there is a strong interest in getting the Housing Element adopted as soon as possible," Wong said.

Tim Wong, a senior city planner who is leading the effort to adopt the new housing vision, suggested that bringing the Housing Element to the commission "streamlines" the adoption process while allowing commission to weigh in on a document, which he noted has been modified by the City Council since the commission's last discussion on the plan. This, Wong said, allows the commission to focus all its energies in future reviews on responding to HCD comments.

"We can't certify. We don't have the ability to do that," Planning Director Jonathan Lait said. "Only HCD has the ability to certify our Housing Element. What we can do is adopt a Housing Element that we believe, based on findings that we would make, that it's compliant with state law."

Palo Alto officials strongly rejected that characterization. By asking the Planning and Transportation Commission to adopt the new Housing Element, they are seeking to speed up the ultimate approval of the document, they maintained. The commission's approval, they noted, will be followed by further revisions to the document, based on HCD comments, before the document is finalized.

"Our pipeline keeps on changing and the number of units we need to plan for is always changing," Wong said. "This would be a good opportunity to include these in our inventory sites."

Wong said the city will look at updating the city's list to include the Fabian Way properties. The HCD, he noted, is always interested in seeing which parcels have owner interest in development. Even as the city is moving toward adoption, Wong noted that the Housing Element and its list of potential housing sites remains "fluid."

"The Property is surrounded by nearby residential development, and is steps away from high-quality transit. It would therefore be entirely appropriate to list the entire Property," they wrote.

"Redevelopment of the Property's parcels, which are all contiguous to one another, would require the demolition of existing structures that currently straddle parcel lines, including some structures that are partially on listed sites and partially on unlisted sites," the letter from Far Western's attorneys Chelsea MacLean and Genna Yarkin states. "Especially because any redevelopment would require demolition of these structures, it would be illogical for the Housing Element not to include the intervening parcels."

But now that the area is seen as the city's best shot at meeting California's aggressive housing targets, Farrar is once again requesting that the city consider the site for housing. A March 6 letter from his attorneys cites a "realistic and demonstrated potential for redevelopment" of the Fabian Way site and urges the city to include all six parcels in its list of "opportunity sites" for housing. Currently, the city only lists three of them.

Far Western Land and Investment Company, which owns the property in the 3900 block of Fabian Way that used to house Space Systems/Loral and then Maxar, filed a request this week urging the city to include additional parcels from its Fabian Way site in the Housing Element. Jeff Farrar, the company's president, pitched a project two years ago to build 290 apartments at the site. In their February 2021 discussion , council members generally supported the idea of converting commercial use to residential but agreed that the proposed 68-foot building would be too massive for the area.

Palo Alto Forward had previously suggested that this strategy is unrealistic because it relies too much on sites that are currently not vacant and are thus unlikely to see redevelopment. However the strategy received a boost this week, when one major property owner submitted a letter to the city indicating that he is willing to explore construction of housing.

The most ambitious proposal, however, is the rezoning of industrial and commercial zones around San Antonio Road and Fabian Way to allow multifamily residential use. The Housing Element estimates that this could generate 2,141 new dwellings, more than a third of the city's total allocation.

The city did, however, receive one hopeful sign this week. Palo Alto's plan for building housing relies on a combination of programs, including "upzoning" existing multifamily zones such that those that currently allow up to 30 dwellings per acre would now allow up to 40 while those that allow up to 40 will see that number rise to 50. The city is also planning to see more than 500 accessory dwelling units as well as new housing developments on Stanford University-owned sites on Welch Road and El Camino Real.

"This is sobering," Commissioner Keith Reckdahl said. "Because then if they come back and don't accept that, then we have another round and it could be the end of the year before we get a Housing Element approved."

The commission broadly supported the staff approach and voted 5-0, with Commissioner Giselle Roohparvar absent, to recommend adoption of the new Housing Element. Some commissioners expressed frustration with the slow pace of the adoption process, particularly after Lait suggested that the city expects a "robust comment letter" from the HCD followed by at least one and possibly more rounds of revisions — each of which could take months.

As state reviews Palo Alto's housing plan, city moves closer to adoption

Local officials expect certification of Housing Element to take months as they await response from HCD