Arts

A revealing 'Exposure' screens at The Guild

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 9, 2023, 2:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Actor Gary Oldman, who collects the work of early photographer Eadweard Muybridge, is interviewed in the documentary "Exposing Muybridge." Courtesy Exposing Muybridge.

From early large-scale photographs of the Yosemite Valley to groundbreaking motion studies of a horse running, it's no mystery what made photographer Eadweard Muybridge famous, but many aspects of his complicated life aren't as well known. Director Marc Shaffer delves into the person behind the lens in "Exposing Muybridge," a full-length documentary about the photographer.

The Stanford Historical Society hosts back-to-back screenings of the film, each followed by a panel discussion led by Shaffer, on March 16, at 4 and 7 p.m. at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park.

Well before Silicon Valley existed, Muybridge may have been one of the area's first technological disruptors, as many of his motion studies (considered a precursor to film), took place in Palo Alto, financed by his patron, Leland Stanford — who also owned Muybridge's equine subjects. But like many disruptors, his innovative work met with a personal disruption, at least for a time. In Muybridge's case, it was a murder trial, in which he was accused of killing his wife's lover.

Detail from “A Horse in Motion”, photographed by Eadweard Muybridge on the Palo Alto Stock Farm June 19, 1878. From the film “Exposing Muybridge." Courtesy Cantor Arts Center.

"Exposing Muybridge" draws on interviews with scholars, photographers and collectors, including Stanford historian emeritus Richard White, as well as actor Gary Oldman, who is a Muybridge collector, and features numerous photographs from collections at the Cantor Arts Center and Stanford Libraries.

The first panel discussion, following the 4 p.m. screening, features Corey Keller, a former photography curator at SFMOMA who served as an advisor to the film, and Scott Delp, Stanford professor of bioengineering and the 2021 recipient of the Muybridge Award, while the discussion following the 7 p.m. screening also features Keller along with Ryan Coffee, senior staff scientist at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Exposing Muybridge" screens March 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. For more information, visit historicalsociety.stanford.edu, where the link for the public to buy tickets will go live Friday, March 10.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

A revealing 'Exposure' screens at The Guild

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 9, 2023, 2:24 pm

From early large-scale photographs of the Yosemite Valley to groundbreaking motion studies of a horse running, it's no mystery what made photographer Eadweard Muybridge famous, but many aspects of his complicated life aren't as well known. Director Marc Shaffer delves into the person behind the lens in "Exposing Muybridge," a full-length documentary about the photographer.

The Stanford Historical Society hosts back-to-back screenings of the film, each followed by a panel discussion led by Shaffer, on March 16, at 4 and 7 p.m. at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park.

Well before Silicon Valley existed, Muybridge may have been one of the area's first technological disruptors, as many of his motion studies (considered a precursor to film), took place in Palo Alto, financed by his patron, Leland Stanford — who also owned Muybridge's equine subjects. But like many disruptors, his innovative work met with a personal disruption, at least for a time. In Muybridge's case, it was a murder trial, in which he was accused of killing his wife's lover.

"Exposing Muybridge" draws on interviews with scholars, photographers and collectors, including Stanford historian emeritus Richard White, as well as actor Gary Oldman, who is a Muybridge collector, and features numerous photographs from collections at the Cantor Arts Center and Stanford Libraries.

The first panel discussion, following the 4 p.m. screening, features Corey Keller, a former photography curator at SFMOMA who served as an advisor to the film, and Scott Delp, Stanford professor of bioengineering and the 2021 recipient of the Muybridge Award, while the discussion following the 7 p.m. screening also features Keller along with Ryan Coffee, senior staff scientist at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

"Exposing Muybridge" screens March 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. For more information, visit historicalsociety.stanford.edu, where the link for the public to buy tickets will go live Friday, March 10.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.