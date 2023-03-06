Tolling begins on Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale

Tolling began Friday morning on new U.S. Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale.
The new lanes will be running on Highway 101 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco and North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.
Solo drivers who want to use the express lane must have a standard FasTrak or a FasTrak Flex toll tag, while carpoolers and motorcycles must have the FasTrak Flex toll tag set in the proper position to travel at a discount.
The lanes, constructed by Caltrans in partnership with the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, are meant to encourage carpooling or transit use as well as to improve travel times and reduce congestion on the highway.
More details about the project can be found at smcexpresslanes.org.
Comments
Palo Alto Hills
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Tolling is a fraud. We do not have public transport. Few are going to same destination. They have robbed our freeway lanes
To make us miserable.
Hope this experiment doesn’t kast
Palo Alto Hills
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
I meant to say last
Old Palo Alto
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Cannot believe this is happening. It's a regressive tax, hurts the people who can least afford it (those who cannot afford to live nearby and commute to work). There must be better ways to encourage public transport (for example, make some better options available). We paid for that carpool lane through taxes. How can it now be legally changed into a toll lane? Makes me sick whenever I see it, fancy expensive cars zipping along while all the rest are slowed up.
Barron Park
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Love having a lane for the rich to use all to themselves while the plebs get to sit in traffic! "We all have the same 24 hours!" they say as they speed past us in their Teslas, on the phones with their assistants to do tasks for them.
another community
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
I loved the construction signs, saying "your tax dollars at work". I paid to build it, and now I'm gonna pay to drive on it.
Green Acres
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Another step to allow the wealthy to escape poor government services that the general population has to contend with. As noted above, in this case apparently subsidized by the general driving population.
One wonders, if a plebian wanders into the Lexus Lane and happens to have a breakdown blocking the lane for some hours, is there any extra toll/fee?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Some guy interviewed on tv said that he paid $25 from San Jose to S. San Francisco. Crazy.
Menlo Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
This is politicians at work coming up with more idea on while to take your money until they're getting 75 percent of all your hard earned money. Check your car insurance that's next.