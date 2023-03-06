News

Tolling begins on Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale

Lanes will be in effect on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2023, 11:22 am 8
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Map of tolling on U.S. Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale. Solo drivers who want to use the express lane must have a standard FasTrak or a FasTrak Flex toll tag, while carpoolers and motorcycles must have the FasTrak Flex toll tag to travel at a discount. Courtesy 511 via Bay City News.

Tolling began Friday morning on new U.S. Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale.

The new lanes will be running on Highway 101 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco and North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Solo drivers who want to use the express lane must have a standard FasTrak or a FasTrak Flex toll tag, while carpoolers and motorcycles must have the FasTrak Flex toll tag set in the proper position to travel at a discount.

The lanes, constructed by Caltrans in partnership with the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, are meant to encourage carpooling or transit use as well as to improve travel times and reduce congestion on the highway.

More details about the project can be found at smcexpresslanes.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tolling begins on Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale

Lanes will be in effect on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2023, 11:22 am

Tolling began Friday morning on new U.S. Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale.

The new lanes will be running on Highway 101 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco and North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Solo drivers who want to use the express lane must have a standard FasTrak or a FasTrak Flex toll tag, while carpoolers and motorcycles must have the FasTrak Flex toll tag set in the proper position to travel at a discount.

The lanes, constructed by Caltrans in partnership with the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, are meant to encourage carpooling or transit use as well as to improve travel times and reduce congestion on the highway.

More details about the project can be found at smcexpresslanes.org.

Comments

merry
Registered user
Palo Alto Hills
15 hours ago
merry, Palo Alto Hills
Registered user
15 hours ago

Tolling is a fraud. We do not have public transport. Few are going to same destination. They have robbed our freeway lanes
To make us miserable.
Hope this experiment doesn’t kast

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

merry
Registered user
Palo Alto Hills
15 hours ago
merry, Palo Alto Hills
Registered user
15 hours ago

I meant to say last

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Old PA Resident
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
15 hours ago
Old PA Resident, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
15 hours ago

Cannot believe this is happening. It's a regressive tax, hurts the people who can least afford it (those who cannot afford to live nearby and commute to work). There must be better ways to encourage public transport (for example, make some better options available). We paid for that carpool lane through taxes. How can it now be legally changed into a toll lane? Makes me sick whenever I see it, fancy expensive cars zipping along while all the rest are slowed up.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

toransu
Registered user
Barron Park
13 hours ago
toransu, Barron Park
Registered user
13 hours ago

Love having a lane for the rich to use all to themselves while the plebs get to sit in traffic! "We all have the same 24 hours!" they say as they speed past us in their Teslas, on the phones with their assistants to do tasks for them.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

MyFeelz
Registered user
another community
13 hours ago
MyFeelz, another community
Registered user
13 hours ago

I loved the construction signs, saying "your tax dollars at work". I paid to build it, and now I'm gonna pay to drive on it.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
10 hours ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
10 hours ago

Another step to allow the wealthy to escape poor government services that the general population has to contend with. As noted above, in this case apparently subsidized by the general driving population.

One wonders, if a plebian wanders into the Lexus Lane and happens to have a breakdown blocking the lane for some hours, is there any extra toll/fee?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
8 hours ago

Some guy interviewed on tv said that he paid $25 from San Jose to S. San Francisco. Crazy.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don
Registered user
Menlo Park
5 hours ago
Don, Menlo Park
Registered user
5 hours ago

This is politicians at work coming up with more idea on while to take your money until they're getting 75 percent of all your hard earned money. Check your car insurance that's next.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.