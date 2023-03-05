News

Woman killed by falling tree at Rancho San Antonio

Santa Clara County Fire personnel gave medical aid, but woman died of her injuries

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve is a popular hiking area. Courtesy Santa Clara County Fire Department.

A hiker died at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve in Cupertino Sunday morning, March 5, when a tree fell on her, the Santa Clara County Fire Department reported Sunday afternoon.

Fire department personnel responded at about 10 a.m. after receiving reports that a tree had struck an adult woman while she was hiking, the department stated on Twitter.

Fire crews extricated her and gave her medical aid, but to no avail; she was declared dead at the scene, the department reported.

Rancho San Antonio is both a 165-acre county park and an adjoining 3,988-acre open space preserve that is popular with hikers of all ages. The area features over 25 miles of trail, picnic areas and Deer Hollow Farm, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Staff from both the Midpen Open Space District and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, according to Santa Clara County Fire.

