Man with criminal record arrested in overnight $10K burglary and other cases

Palo Alto police have arrested a Palo Alto man with a Massachusetts criminal record on charges that he burglarized an occupied home overnight on Feb. 20 in the Crescent Park neighborhood and also attempted to burglarize three more homes the night before, police stated in a March 3 press release.

Police arrested and booked 28-year-old Cristien Patrick Connors of Palo Alto on March 2 on four felony counts.

Connors was convicted in Massachusetts in 2017 for a crime spree in which he drove a stolen car at two police officers, according to The Republican, a Massachusetts news organization. He was convicted of breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm while an armed career criminal. According to the article, Connors pleaded guilty and apologized in court for his actions.

The Palo Alto burglary occurred last month in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue at about 2 a.m. while a couple and their child were at home, police stated. The burglar opened an unlocked back door, stole four handbags valued at $10,000 and left.

The others cases occurred in south Palo Alto between 3 and 4 a.m. on Feb. 19. Based on video surveillance recordings, the suspect entered side and rear yards via unlocked gates and unsuccessfully tried to open doors of four homes. Those incidents occurred in the 3800 block of Nathan Way, the 3500 block of Ross Road, and the 700 block of Christine Drive.