PUBLIC AGENDA: Airport improvements, utilities rates and zoning changes for ADUs

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 3, 2023, 1:41 pm
A preview of government meetings for the week of March 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss in a closed session the status of its negotiations with various labor groups. The council will then discuss proposed improvements for the Palo Alto Airport, including accommodation for electric aircraft and consider an ordinance to ban possession of firearms in government buildings, schools and polling places. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The regular meeting will follow. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the proposed financial plans for the water and wastewater utilities and consider approving a five-year contract with VIP Powerline Corp for $20 million for electric utility work construction services. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve zoning changes pertaining to accessory dwelling units; consider adopting the city's draft 2023-2031 Housing Element; and amend a zoning code provision pertaining to sale of firearms. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORICAL RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to review its bylaws to address remote and virtual meeting attendance. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

