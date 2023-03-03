Palo Alto utilities customers could see rate increase of about $17 a month

With gas prices falling and reservoirs replenishing after recent storms, Palo Alto's leaders hope the type of skyrocketing rates that residents have experienced over the past two months will be an aberration, not a norm.
At the same time, utility customers in Palo Alto should expect to see gradual increases in most rates come July, thanks to high commodity costs and the Utility Department's ongoing efforts to refill its depleted financial reserves and upgrade aged infrastructure.
According to the city's new financial plans, the gas, water and wastewater utilities are all expected to see rate increases in July, when fiscal year 2024 begins. Collectively, all the rate changes are expected to add about $17 to the average monthly bill, which in 2023 amounted to $369, according to a presentation that the city's Utilities Advisory Commission saw on Wednesday night.
While high gas bills have been common lately thanks to colossal increases in commodity costs in January and February, the new financial plans suggest that changes to water rates will have the highest impact on utility bills in fiscal year 2024. Palo Alto's long-term plan shows a 7% increase in water rates in 2024, followed by three consecutive 3% increases in the following three years. This means the median monthly residential water bill is expected to increase by $6.90 in July.
The water rate hike is driven in part by infrastructural improvements undertaken by the city's supplier, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC), and in part by local efforts to upgrade and maintain the distribution system. The SFPUC is now in the final stages of completing its massive, $4.8-billion project known as Water System Improvement Program (WISP), which entails 52 infrastructure projects around the region focused on boosting seismic safety for the Hetch Hetchy Regional Water System.
Palo Alto is one of more than two dozen cities that get its water through Hetch Hetchy and, as such, is responsible for its share of payments for the infrastructure improvements and the debt service costs.
"This has resulted and will continue to result in large increases in the annual debt service costs assigned to wholesale customers like Palo Alto," a report from Lisa Bilir, senior resource planner at the Utilities Department states.
Another major component of the water rate increase is the escalation in distribution costs, which includes the costs of paying for main replacements and performing seismic upgrades at two local reservoirs. While the city plans to tap into the water utility's reserves to avoid a higher rate escalation, the combination of growing costs and decreasing water sales (thanks to local conservation efforts) are prompting the city to seek higher rates.
Wastewater bills will also continue to rise, thanks to the colossal effort by Palo Alto and its partner cities to upgrade the Regional Water Quality Control Plant. On wastewater bills, customers can expect a series of cumulative 9% increase between 2024 and 2028, which will push the average residential bill from the current level of $44.62 to $48.64 in 2024 and, ultimately, to $65.53 by 2028.
The Utility Department's new plans also show an 8% increase in gas rates, which would add $5.20 to the median residential bill. That change, however, assumes that supply costs will remain steady between 2023 and 2024. Because utilities staff are forecasting that the city's cost of buying gas could in fact drop by about 36% from the sky-high levels of this past winter, local bills could decrease by 13% in the next year, according to staff projections.
Jonathan Abendschein, assistant director in the Utilities Department, said Wednesday that the recent quotes that the city has been getting from the gas markets show no indication that the market prices will reach a level similar to this past winter. He warned, however, that the projections can change.
"There are scenarios where people can see gas bills rise again next winter," Abendschein told the utilities commission.
Electricity bills, which also spiked during the last year, should remain relatively unchanged, according to Utilities Department staff. The city plans to slash in half the "electro rate hydro adjuster," a charge that it tacked on to bills last year to account for the drought's impact on the city's hydroelectric sources.
But while such a change would normally lead to lower bills, the department is also looking to raise the "base rate" by 14%, leaving bills more or less at the level where they are now.
The Utilities Advisory Commission endorsed the financial plans for all four utilities at its Wednesday meeting. The commission also supported a proposal to lower the amount of revenues that the city would transfer from its gas utility to its general fund in the coming year. While Measure L, which voters approved in November, authorizes the City Council to move 18% of gross revenues from the gas utility to the general fund, which pays for most basic services, the new proposal would limit the transfer to 15.5%.
That reduction, according to staff, obviates the need for a higher gas rate increase. If the city transfers 18% of the gas revenues, it would need to raise rates by 9% and 10% in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively. With 15.5%, the increases in the two years would be 8% and 7%.
Abendschein also said that the city hopes to limit sharp fluctuations in gas prices by exploring hedging strategies, which may include entering into more long-term deals to avoid rapid changes in the "spot" market.
Commission Vice Chair A.C. Johnston was among the commissioners who supported lowering the transfer amount and exploring ways to stabilize rates going forward. He noted that the city's gas rates in January were well above PG&E rates, a departure from historic trends. While residential bills in PG&E territory were $217.25 in January 2023, in Palo Alto the amount was $393.57. (Last November, by contrast, the city's average gas bill was only $62.64, while PG&E's was $76.93.)
"Obviously, the concern that we all have, the community has, is 'Are we going to see a repeat of what happened?'" Johnston said. "Anything that we can do to provide some certainty on that I think would be very important."
Utilities staff didn't have a clear explanation for why PG&E gas prices were lower than the city's, a question that Abendschein said will require further investigation.
"They are one of the largest gas utilities in the country; they are one of the largest gas storage operations in the country," Abendschein said. "I do expect that as people start to look at what happened in western gas prices, we'll learn more about what PG&E's experience was during that time because they are such a large player in the market that there's going to be something that comes out of the investigation. But we're not in the position to know that right now."
Citing the high rates, both Johnston and Commissioner Greg Scharff spoke in favor of lowering the rate of the transfer from the voter-approved level of 18% to 15.5%.
"I don't think it was the intent of the voters to provide windfalls when commodity prices spike like they did," Scharff said.
Commissioner Phil Metz was the only member of the commission who voted against the gas financial plan because it proposed transferring money from the distribution fund (which supports the system's operation) to pay for high commodity costs. The financial plans for the water, wastewater and electricity plans all received the commission's unanimous endorsement and will now go to the City Council's Finance Committee for review before moving on to the full council.
Like others, Metz urged utilities staff to more fully explore the reasons behind the recent spike in gas prices and come up with ways to reduce the volatility in the future.
"This one is such a big problem and such a public one that the City Council and all the residents and ratepayers are concerned about that, (and it) requires visible and transparent analysis to address what happened and what are we doing to improve it," Metz said.
WHY?
Utility prices have ALREADY risen drastically over the last year! Why in the world would Palo Alto consider raising prices even higher?!?
I've read comments here and on websites like NextDoor. Despite the overwhelming majority of people upset at rate increases, there are still a tiny fraction who defend price increases (or those who try to pretend like it's "not a big deal").
There should be a law that restricts rate (and FEE) increases to less than 5% year-over-year. In fact, each and every presentation of such proposals (both in Palo Alto and throughout the state) should include an expected per-household cost.
If a politician proposes a new gas tax or rate increase, they should be required to explain just how much more each and every person will be paying.
Inflation over the last 18 months has hurt many families -- even in Palo Alto. We are forced to absorb increases in gas prices, grocery prices, energy prices, interest rates, tuition/fees, licenses, etc. Yet, the total increases are far exceeding any increases in our paychecks.
Yes, the rates went up recently (for a few reasons). Yet, how forthcoming are those explanations? How much is attributable to natural macro changes versus specific state or local policy changes? It is a bad time to justify any changes when people are experiencing this current inflationary pinch (or grab).
$17 a month?? Surely you're joking when many of us have already seen bills over $1,000 -- and that's before the latest round of increases.
But then again you once reported that some had utility bills of $88 dollars a month which is totally impossible when there's a $50 a month utility user tax, a $30 water "connection" fee!
Fully one third of our bills are surcharges, taxes, connection fees etc and an investigation of CPAU charges is long overdue and shouldn't be dismissed with articles claiming our bills will rise by piddly amounts when in fact they're skyrocketing after years of being overcharged by $20,000,000 a year.
By the way, when are we going to get our rebates from the Miriam Green lawsuit? How about covering that.
Outrageous!! Let's put that transfer tax back on the ballot, now that more of us understand it. Not everyone who lives in Palo Alto is made of money.
I'll just keep posting these 2021 figures until I'm blue in the face, or when the new figures come out. This is why the City needs to charge us more to pay for utilities. We are paying nearly 3 million dollars a year for dead weight.
Edward Shikada City Manager $573,307.57
Molly Stump City Attorney $487,795.83
Dean Batchelor Director Utilities $457,631.76
Tomm Marshall Assistant Director Utilit $435,273.72
Debra Lloyd-Zannetti Utilities Compliance Mana $424,822.57
Palo Alto transfers about $20 million a year from the profit it makes from our entire utility bill to the general fund, not from just gas overcharges. A few decades the city used to charge Utilities a small annual amount to recover expenses. Then during a budget turndown the council looked at the Utility’s reserve fund and decided our utility bills could be a cash cow for city hall. Since then our bills have been increasingly padded, most recently amounting to approximately $20 million a year siphoned off to the city’s general fund. The gas overcharges represented only a part of this profit. When the city claimed they had historically always transferred money from our gas bills to the general fund to justify bringing the measure to the voters last election, this was true. Except what they didn’t tell you that this used to be small annual amount to recover city expenses. For those paying Palo Alto utility bills, it would be more honest if this hidden tax was a line item on our bills.
@mjh, excellent point about breaking out the fees, taxes, surcharges etc. as separate line items esp given the city's propensity for secrecy and for laughably whitewashing the increase as "$17 a month"! Accuracy and honest from government matters as much as "quality journalism."
Years ago when the Miriam Green lawsuit and overcharges was being discussed on NextDoor and the CPAU spokeswoman Elvert? was giving evasive happy talk responses to specific questions about the reported $20,000,000 in overcharges she PRIVATELY to individuals raising questions instead of to the entire group.
So we did her job as "spokesperson" and revealed the amount -- which she'd confirmed privately -- to the entire group.
You can wire our #300,000 "communications" fees to our Swiss bank accounts with no unfunded pension liabilities!
So much of our utilities bill is basically tax as others have said. There is very little we can do to reduce our bill as even when away on vacation we still have to pay for every line item, including trash pick up which we are not using.
How about giving us the option to have less pickups? How about we can opt for twice a month pickup? How about being able to have vacation holds on pick ups? No, the utilities is just a money grabbing government agency, not a service provider with the needs of its customers as a priority.
Unfortunately we do need our utilities and they know that. They can charge what they like and we are forced to pay even if it means doing with less discretionary spending money left in our pockets. We are seen as bottomless sources of income to every whim of their choosing and very soon there is going to be rebellion.
If the Utility department is not making enough money to support itself then why is it transferring ANY money to the general fund?
And, "because they can" or "because the city needs money" is not a good reason.
The city can't use an inelastic food such as utilities to fund their careless spending. What is the city doing to cut costs from the general fund?
I just got my utility bill and was admiring all the creative fees etc and wondering why for gas there's a Winter Distribution Charge ($153.35), a separate transportation charge ($19.82) a monthly service charge of $11.54 just for gas and separate from the overall Utilities User Tax of almost $40, and both a carbon offset charge (9.96) AND a Gas Cap and Trade Compliance fee ($10.93).
Apart from my commodity charge, those equal $205.77 so it wouldn't matter how cold I let the house get and how much I tried to conserve! Check your bills and you'll see the commodity charges are quite reasonable vs all the add-ons!
Serious questions:1) Who benefits from the Public Benefit fee for electricity? 2) What's a Hydro Rate Adjuster fee 3) Why are we paying a month;y service charge for gas? 4) What's the difference between a Gas Distribution Charge and a Gas Transportation Charge? 5) What's a Winter Distribution Fee and how does it differe from Gas Distribution and Gas Transportation?