Judge rules high school math policy violates state law

A judge has ruled that the Palo Alto Unified School District's method of placing students in high school math classes violates state law and has ordered the district to submit a math placement policy for the court to review.
The district's high school math placement system doesn't comply with the Mathematics Placement Act of 2015, Judge Carrie Zepeda determined in an order filed Feb. 6. Palo Alto Unified was given 30 days to submit a math placement policy to the court, with a compliance hearing scheduled for March 13.
The order stems from a lawsuit parents filed in 2021, alleging that the school district's math placement process stops students from taking more advanced classes in violation of state law.
The judge agreed that the high school math system violates the Math Placement Act. Middle school math placement -- which parents also objected to -- isn't addressed in the judge's order. The Math Placement Act creates rules only for high school math placement while leaving those requirements optional at the middle school level. The lawsuit also alleged that the district's math system disadvantages girls in violation of Title IX, but Zepeda ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support that claim.
The district's current set-up means that most kids start freshman year taking geometry, with some retaking Algebra 1, if that's deemed necessary. Students who pass a "skip test" in middle school can accelerate to take Algebra 2/trigonometry as freshmen. The district's website also lists certain procedures for students to challenge their high school math placement.
The Math Placement Act requires districts to have a "multi-point, objective, fair and transparent placement process for all incoming ninth grade students." Zepeda ruled that Palo Alto Unified's current system doesn't meet that requirement.
Districts are required to take "multiple objective academic measures of pupil performance into account" when determining placement.
"The adopted math placement policy presented to the court by PAUSD has none of the objective academic measures required by the statute for proper math placement of ninth grade students," Zepeda wrote. "In practice, PAUSD does not use any objective academic measures to properly place incoming high school students in math classes."
She went on to say that the placement policy is solely based on which class a student took in eighth grade.
The law also requires a "placement checkpoint" within the first month of school. According to Zepeda, Palo Alto currently gives a "readiness" test to figure out if students are prepared for their current class, but not whether that class is the right one for the student.
Zepeda ordered the district to present a math placement policy to the court within 30 days; those who filed the suit will then be given 10 days to respond with any objections. The policy needs to meet various requirements, including having standardized assessments to determine placement, procedures and timelines for collecting and reporting math placement data to the school board, and procedures for students and parents to challenge a child's ninth grade math placement.
The judge also ruled that if a student completes a course that meets University of California entrance requirements in Algebra I, Geometry or Algebra II outside the district, that student can't be required to take another class at the same level in the district.
Reaction to the decision
The parents who filed the suit welcomed the judge's order, celebrating the changes that it may bring to the district's math system. Edith Cohen, the lead plaintiff on the suit, said that all four of her children experienced issues with the district's math placement process. According to Cohen, the system to advance in math is confusing and doesn't allow students who are ready for more difficult coursework to move ahead.
"It was a pattern that I experienced with all of my kids," Cohen said.
She called the decision "hugely important" and said that she hopes the judge's order will lead to changes in other districts with similar math systems.
The school district, for its part, attributed the issues the judge identified largely to a lack of clarity on the district's part about what its current policies entail.
"We can see that we could have done a better job of explaining and ensuring that the information regarding our ninth grade math policies were clear and accessible on our website," Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Guillermo Lopez said.
The district has since redesigned the web page that provides information on the district's math program. Lopez also pointed to existing board policies on the topic, including Board Policy 6152.1, which governs placements in math classes, and BP 6155, which states that high schoolers can take an exam to challenge taking a course.
Superintendent Don Austin also addressed the topic in his weekly email to families on Feb. 24, writing that the current system has students take Algebra I in eighth grade, a year ahead of many districts in the state.
"We believe that the PAUSD program provides a solid foundation for all students at an age-appropriate pace," Austin said.
Middle school math placement
The judge's order doesn't address the middle school math program, to which those backing the lawsuit also object.
The district redesigned its middle school math system in 2019, with the changes taking effect in the fall of 2020. The pilot program moves away from a "laned" structure, in which students are grouped by ability level, to instead focus on having a shared sequence of classes that students move through together.
Students complete Algebra I in eighth grade so that they can begin geometry as freshman. Those who want to move faster can take a validation test at the end of fifth, sixth or seventh grade to skip the following year's course, allowing them to take geometry in eighth grade, according to the district's website. Students are only allowed to skip one grade level during middle school.
Some parents have objected to the middle school skip tests, alleging that they are unnecessarily difficult, produce highly variable results and aren't transparent.
Cohen said that while the order doesn't force changes to the middle school system, she believes that it will put pressure on the district to make changes, especially because it requires the district to report math placement data to the board.
"It will also shine a light on how senseless the whole thing that is happening before high school is," Cohen said.
Some parents spoke during the public comment portion of the school board's Feb. 28 meeting, urging the board to agendize the issue of middle school math.
Currently, 94 eighth graders have successfully skipped ahead to take geometry in eighth grade, representing about 12% of eighth graders, Austin told parents.
Proponents of de-laning middle school math note that the old system meant that sixth-graders had to pick a math pathway that would impact them throughout the rest of middle and high school.
Students mature a great deal throughout middle school, district board member Jesse Ladomirak said, adding that those three years are a "lifetime" for many kids.
"We were basically deciding where a kid was going to end up as a senior in high school when they were 11," Ladomirak said. "The new system gives those kids a chance to live that three year lifetime that happens at their own pace to not be effectively penalized for taking a little bit longer to transition from early childhood."
Board President Jennifer DiBrienza added that middle school can be a difficult time for students and that the de-laned system allows students to be in classes with peers of the same age, who are in a similar place developmentally.
Because the current middle school math system was implemented in 2020, students who were in sixth grade when it began are now in eighth grade. DiBrienza said that she looks forward to seeing how those kids fare in high school math next year.
As of Thursday afternoon, the district had not yet filed its response to the judge's order.
Comments
Pausd is shameful, non transparent, and does not care to truly listen to pausd voices in our community. I bet that Jennifer D and Jessie L will never put this math issue or the special Ed consolidating issue on the board agenda so that the staff at Churchill can take the heat, while the board brushes off their shoulders. There is something truly broken about our system when the two most progressive board members decide to pursue their own agendas instead of upholding the law, both on this math issue, and on the recent special Ed consolidation. This is why things only change when parents sue— where is the accountability and collaboration?! Thank you to Shauna and Shounak for providing reasonable voices on the board.
"Proponents of de-laning middle school math note that the old system meant that sixth-graders had to pick a math pathway that would impact them throughout the rest of middle and high school."
This doesn't make any sense. It is bad rhetoric if the very same argument can be used against your point. De-laning forces kids to remain in a rigid pathway through senior year. Other school districts allow freedom of movement up or down, depending on merit and interest.
"Board President Jennifer DiBrienza added that middle school can be a difficult time for students and that the de-laned system allows students to be in classes with peers of the same age, who are in a similar place developmentally."
This totally doesn't make any sense. Especially in PAUSD, kids are spread across a very wide range of abilities, ranging from 3 years below grade level and up to 5 years above. In an overwhelming compendium of research using real scientific methods, experts agree that it is best to teach kids to their level. The top performers are bored out of their minds -- one kid who got an almost perfect math SAT score at the beginning of 6th grade was forced to sit in 6th grade. Kids at the opposite end are reminded every day that the gulf between them and the top or even middle of the class is impossibly big for them to bridge. Teachers have privately said that it doesn't work and that it is impossible to teach such a wide range of ability and that there are behavioral problems on both ends.
The low performing kids have fallen off the floor in Algebra, with record numbers of D's and F's. The district's solution? Ban D's and F's. Now kids get a NM (no mark). Let's fix the problem by defining it away.
Let's see the demographic data that is required by the math placement act. PAUSD won't show the data and won't put it on the agenda. What are they afraid of? The truth, that declaring all kids to be equal does not result in it being true?
DiBrienza and Ladomirak fail to understand the connection between being engaged in school and student mental health. They cannot fathom that some children learn math faster and crave engagement and challenge in math. They do not appear to care for these children or their families. My own children are quite different and needed different things in middle school. They should NOT have been forced to work at the same pace. Likewise for all their wide range of friends.
How can this district celebrate diversity and our wonderful international melting pot while treating math as completely homogeneous and insulting families for whom it is a value?
Other than Shana Segal and possibly Todd Collins, this board is insultingly dismissive of a large portion of the PAUSD community. In the recent board meeting Dharap said "if you want acceleration, you should go to private school." He said PAUSD should be focused on the floor/foundation. Ladomirak and DiBrienza have echoed similar sentiments. They cannot fathom that maybe the same children who are quick at math are less mature socially or athletically and math is their rare strong suit and way to gain confidence or develop resilience.
So sad to see this. This is why it is not as easy to get and retain math teachers. In my opinion, it is sad to see parents pushing their children with classes outside the PAUSD system and then expecting PAUSD to accommodate their children.
Don Austin said it well:
"We believe that the PAUSD program provides a solid foundation for all students at an age-appropriate pace," Austin said.
Age appropriate pace. In my opinion, not all parents trust the math teachers. I feel that the math teachers within PAUSD are well educated, trained and are quite adept at seeing the abilities of students.
Just my $0.02.
Cecilia Willer
Someone asked whether a law suit was necessary. It indeed seems puzzling that a district would go as far as this just to break laws that are intended to protect the interests of students and society.
So the answer is that this lawsuit was a last resort after all else failed. The district was not caught on a "technicality" -- board members and the Supt were made aware of the issues for years.
Don't our students and community deserve an honest discussion and practices that follow the law, evidence, and data?
This also applies to the middle school math practices. Will the board president, out of respect to our community, agendize the issue?
The article quotes two board members, DiBrienza and Ladomirak (the board president and vice president that have the power to agendize). Their words are a deflection (correct placement actually goes hand-in-hand with wellness and support). Two other board members, Dharap and Collins, made campaign-time promises to calibrate middle school placement. Will they act on their words? Our newest board member, Shana Segal, was elected in an overwhelming majority from all parts of our diverse community. Segal is data driven and pro-evidence and students and teachers and asks excellent questions at board meetings that clearly some others don't want asked.
More details on the lawsuit and its significance across the state:
Web Link
Fact checking the district's letter to parents from February 24 (the letter had multiple misrepresentations and also still reflected confusion about the laws):
Web Link
Nextdoor thread: Web Link
San Francisco Examiner Article:
Web Link
I read Dr. Austin's Weekly Update about "confusion" on their website and a "pending lawsuit."
It turns out:
(1) A judge had ruled (NOT in the process of deciding) about the issue.
(2) That judge found PAUSD's practice not "confusing", but illegal.
(3) PAUSD is under a court order (and court supervision) to change.
Sometimes, spin is so severe it threatens to cross the line into "that other thing." After reading that Update, and then the truth shared in this news story, I am really at a loss for words. I have lost whatever faith and trust I had in PAUSD's Leadership Team.
Reading Austin, DiBrienza, and Landomirak's quotes defending their preferred practices just after they have been judged illegal is kind of mind-blowing. It appears the middle school stuff isn't illegal because the law doesn't apply.
The judge is not a PAUSD parent, not a ed-reform activist. She wrote:
"The adopted math placement policy presented to the court by PAUSD has NONE of the objective academic measures required by the statute ... " (emphasis mine)
Just astonishing.
@Cmarg: Thank you for your comment — not because I agree, but because it highlights a substantial misunderstanding of children.
Children have different passions. Some kids love dance. Some love soccer. Some love art. And some kids love math. Why shouldn’t we support kids in their passions? Does the mental health of mathy kids not matter?
Not only that, but some kids are good at math. It comes easily to them. Forcing them to take what are effectively remedial classes leads them to disengage and be ill equipped to handle challenges down the road. Does their mental health not matter?
I have a young child who is advanced in reading. I wonder if you think I should block his access to more advanced chapter books, too. (That seems like a great way to get a child to hate reading.) Or is it somehow okay to support the strong readers, but not the strong math kids?
I’ll note that, as far as I’ve seen and heard, the math teachers are not advocating for holding kids back. This was a district decision. The math department generally opposes this.
Every kid should have “unobstructed access to rigorous education.” That is all we are asking for. If my kid wants to take Algebra 2 in 9th grade, and is ready for it, let them. Indeed, the PAUSD Promise mandates it: “unobstructed access to rigorous education.”
Under the current administration, PAUSD is failing to serve ANY and ALL students.
*HUR * - their reading and math scores are at an all time low;
*Students who need challenge* - are being held back by unfair placement tests and PAUSD’s home made illegal rules.
*All other students” - are ill prepared for highschool and are often encouraged to drop lanes.
Since the school is not serving anyone, we should serve our own families according to our values and experiences.
If that means RSM, extracurricular math, out of school writing and English classes, AJ tutoring, Kumon - so be it!
Everyone should do what is right and works for one’s family!
Be vigilant, do your research, be on top of changes that KEEP happening.
In his weekly email, Dr. Austin stated, "Last year, 174 students attempted to skip a middle school math course from fifth grade through the validation process. Approximately 44 percent successfully validated their ability to skip a course." He made either a typo or mathematical error here, which unfortunately leads to a substantially erroneous outcome. Essentially, he used the wrong denominator.
In actuality, 268 students attempted to skip a math course, which has two parts. In Part 1, 174 students passed PAUSD's cut off. This demonstrates that they know an entire extra year of math and are ready to skip that year.
Then, those 174 students were invited to take Part 2, of which 75 passed.
For unknown reasons, Dr. Austin calculated the pass rate as 75/174 (43%), rather than 75/268 (28%). His 44% figure actually reflects that, of those who had mastery of the following year of math, most (56%) were forced to take a math class that they had already mastered. This is not good -- unhealthy for them AND the other students.
I would like to believe this was a simple mistake. Dr. Austin, will you post a correction? I have no doubt you / your people are reading these comments :).
It's also worth noting that even a 28% pass rate is inflated. Because the skip test has a reputation of being so exceptionally difficult (there are actually many stories of teachers discouraging kids from trying), many kids who would otherwise be interested -- and ready, in any other district -- that just don't attempt the test(s). The denominator is lower than it should be.
I was a poor math student. My BFF was a very strong math student - a math professor for a father. If we had been expected to be in the same math class, I would have struggled feeling totally inadequate and my friend would have been bored being held back. My friend ended up with math as a career, I did not.
We were not the same and it would have been wrong for both of us to have been treated the same.
I have witnessed many students who excel in math at PAUSD being bullied by their peers. These students are often criticized for taking math classes outside of the district, which is branded as "cheating." The parents of these students are also labeled as "tiger parents" and accused of pushing their children too hard. This bullying and discrimination disregards the math students' passion for their subject, while their parents are victimized for supporting their children's true passion.
Meanwhile, the bullies themselves are often given private, expensive coaches for their sports outside of the school PE curriculum. These bullies feel that their passion for sports is superior to the math students' passion for math, and that their private coaching is justified, while the math students' pursuit of math outside of school is not. This situation is so tragic and unfair. PAUSD needs to address the issue of bullying and discrimination faced by many math students and find ways to support their passion for learning.
PAUSD middle school math sequence is a single inflexible pathway. The main change in 2019 was to eliminate the "grade level" option (lowest lane). Now there is a single organic pathway that is geared for the "middle band" (the median student).
But the majority of our students are outside the middle band. 20% struggle and are 1+ year below. 35%+ are advanced 1+ years above. This is gross misplacement that students have to mitigate. Mitigation takes a toll. Not mitigating has a different toll. Some of our students, those that are disadvantaged, do not even have an option to mitigate (up or down).
Is this working? Are our students objectively better?
Here are some numbers from SBAC 2022 assessments, comparing PAUSD with two districts, Los Altos and Cupertino, that offer flexible organic pathways with evidence-based placement. These districts offer grade-level and organic pathways to 8th grade algebra and geometry.
I looked at 6th and 7th graders (PAUSD was still laned last year for 8th grade). Fraction of students that are BELOW GRADE LEVEL STANDARDS (levels 1 or 2 on SBAC).
% DISADVANTAGED students below grade level standards
PAUSD: 70% (!!)
Los Altos: 61%
Cupertino: 40%
We can see that our disadvantaged students are objectively worse off.
% NON-DISADVANTAGED students below grade level standards
PAUSD 16%
Loa Altos 13%
Cupertino 11%
We can see that our non-disadvantaged students (that can mitigate but at a cost) are also objectively worse off!
Lose-Lose!
Our board president wants to wait for next year before looking at the data. 4th year of the experiment. SBAC not available for 9th graders, so there is an opportunity to re-invent measures (grades but not looking at the new NM??.). Is this honest? Is this fair to our students?