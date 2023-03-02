'Simply Sinatra' revives annual benefit concert tradition

For about 20 years, up until the pandemic, Los Altos residents Steve and Nancy Gill and their daughter, Anne, have hosted annual fundraising concerts for LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Steve Gill, a veteran Bay Area actor and singer who founded Menlo School's Fine Arts program, organizes and performs in the shows, which also draw on the talents of former students and colleagues.

This year, after a pandemic hiatus, the Gills' benefit concert returns to the stage with "Simply Sinatra: The Loneliness of the Long Distant Singer," featuring Steve Gill and actor, director and choreographer Alex Perez. The concert takes place March 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Menlo School.

The show is a "bio-concert," highlighting not only Sinatra's music but the life of the legendary crooner. Gill and Perez are familiar faces on Bay Area stages, having performed with local companies that include Theatreworks and San Jose Stage Company.

Over the years, the Gills' performances have raised about $145,000 for the Enchanted Hills Camp, run by LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, according to a press release about the concert. The Napa-based camp offers a session for visually impaired adults who have other disabilities. Anne Gill attended the camp after becoming blind and disabled in a car accident in the late 1990s. Steve and Nancy Gill founded the benefit concerts to help support the program.

"Simply Sinatra" takes place March 4 at Menlo School's Martin Family Hall, 50 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton. Requested donation is $20. Tickets are available at lighthouse-sf.org. For more information, contact Nancy Gill at 650-948-4648 or [email protected]