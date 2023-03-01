San Mateo County seeks state grant to offer more housing options for farmworkers

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will seek a state grant to try to provide more housing options for farmworkers in the county, including those affected by January's mass shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms.

Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to apply for $5 million from the Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program, which is a competitive grant available to all California counties.

The money would be used to purchase pre-manufactured houses that would be designated for farmworkers. The county is also exploring a partnership with the city of Half Moon Bay to fulfill the grant and identify potential sites for the houses.

"The Joe Serna grant program represents a tremendous opportunity for the county," said board president Supervisor Dave Pine. "If state funding is granted, we can begin to address the chronic housing shortage among our essential agricultural workforce."

Recipients are eligible if 50% or more of their family income comes from agricultural sources, according to the state Department of Housing and Community Development.