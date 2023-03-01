News

City: Pagemill Pastures' use of hydrant water was 'inadvertent' and occurred just once

Palo Alto investigation finds a tanker-truck driver took metered water by mistake

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 1, 2023, 3:40 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A rider practices at Pagemill Pastures in Palo Alto on July 6, 2022. Photo by Sue Dremann.

After a lengthy investigation into whether a Palo Alto equestrian center had been illegally taking water for years out of a city fire hydrant, the City of Palo Alto Utilities department has concluded that it occurred only one time and was inadvertent.

Pagemill Pastures, located at 3450 Deer Creek Road, a half-mile from Interstate Highway 280, was under investigation after a city employee witnessed a water truck from the center getting water from a fire hydrant near the property early in 2022. The city sought to determine if Pagemill Pastures had accessed the water illegally and, if so, for how long and how much water had been taken. In March 2022, the city informed the equestrian center that the utilities department had no record of the center having a valid permit for hydrant use or a city-registered meter.

Pagemill Pastures, a 200-acre horse-boarding facility, leases its land from Stanford University. The investigation found that Stanford Land, Buildings & Real Estate management had requested that Pagemill Pastures use its water truck for a one-time delivery of water to another Stanford Land parcel that was using a herd of goats for vegetation management.

Pagemill owns a water tanker truck with a 3,000-gallon capacity used for supplemental water deliveries to its two horse properties, one on Deer Creek Road and the other in San Mateo County.

A tanker-truck driver who works for Pagemill in both San Mateo County and Palo Alto filled up a truck from the Palo Alto hydrant instead of the hydrant in San Mateo County, Palo Alto Utilities Director Dean Batchelor said in an email.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The only problem was that Pagemill, while it has a valid water hydrant meter issued by San Mateo County, has never had a hydrant meter issued by Palo Alto.

"Since the volume of the tanker truck is around 3,000 gallons (equivalent to about 400 hundred cubic feet or ccf), we estimate this was the volume of water used in this incident," Batchelor said.

As a result of the investigation, Pagemill will need to pay the city $34, utilities spokesperson Catherine Elvert said.

"This inadvertent, though still illegal, access of the Palo Alto system was viewed by CPAU (City of Palo Alto Utilities) staff who correctly determined that a Palo Alto hydrant meter was not being used to measure the water to fill the truck. This is what led to the initial allegation of theft of water," Batchelor said.

"There was coverage in the press and public outcry as this was a dry, hot time of year," he said. "This was unfortunate because CPAU had not had time to fully investigate the issue."

As part of its investigation, Palo Alto Utilities monitored, graphed and evaluated the daily water consumption of Pagemill Pastures and found consistent usage for its allotted horse population over the years. Wide-scale use of non-metered water by the tanker truck would have resulted in much greater fluctuations in their use of metered water over the years, he said.

"Therefore, it appears the unmetered use of water was inadvertent and does not suggest that Pagemill Pastures was knowingly (or unknowingly) using water without paying for it. Since Pagemill Pastures is the tenant at this location and the utilities customer on record, the company will be billed for this water use to rectify the situation," Batchelor said.

Pagemill owner/manager Giselle Turchet said by phone that she had no comment on the investigation but indicated she felt vindicated by the findings.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

City: Pagemill Pastures' use of hydrant water was 'inadvertent' and occurred just once

Palo Alto investigation finds a tanker-truck driver took metered water by mistake

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 1, 2023, 3:40 pm

After a lengthy investigation into whether a Palo Alto equestrian center had been illegally taking water for years out of a city fire hydrant, the City of Palo Alto Utilities department has concluded that it occurred only one time and was inadvertent.

Pagemill Pastures, located at 3450 Deer Creek Road, a half-mile from Interstate Highway 280, was under investigation after a city employee witnessed a water truck from the center getting water from a fire hydrant near the property early in 2022. The city sought to determine if Pagemill Pastures had accessed the water illegally and, if so, for how long and how much water had been taken. In March 2022, the city informed the equestrian center that the utilities department had no record of the center having a valid permit for hydrant use or a city-registered meter.

Pagemill Pastures, a 200-acre horse-boarding facility, leases its land from Stanford University. The investigation found that Stanford Land, Buildings & Real Estate management had requested that Pagemill Pastures use its water truck for a one-time delivery of water to another Stanford Land parcel that was using a herd of goats for vegetation management.

Pagemill owns a water tanker truck with a 3,000-gallon capacity used for supplemental water deliveries to its two horse properties, one on Deer Creek Road and the other in San Mateo County.

A tanker-truck driver who works for Pagemill in both San Mateo County and Palo Alto filled up a truck from the Palo Alto hydrant instead of the hydrant in San Mateo County, Palo Alto Utilities Director Dean Batchelor said in an email.

The only problem was that Pagemill, while it has a valid water hydrant meter issued by San Mateo County, has never had a hydrant meter issued by Palo Alto.

"Since the volume of the tanker truck is around 3,000 gallons (equivalent to about 400 hundred cubic feet or ccf), we estimate this was the volume of water used in this incident," Batchelor said.

As a result of the investigation, Pagemill will need to pay the city $34, utilities spokesperson Catherine Elvert said.

"This inadvertent, though still illegal, access of the Palo Alto system was viewed by CPAU (City of Palo Alto Utilities) staff who correctly determined that a Palo Alto hydrant meter was not being used to measure the water to fill the truck. This is what led to the initial allegation of theft of water," Batchelor said.

"There was coverage in the press and public outcry as this was a dry, hot time of year," he said. "This was unfortunate because CPAU had not had time to fully investigate the issue."

As part of its investigation, Palo Alto Utilities monitored, graphed and evaluated the daily water consumption of Pagemill Pastures and found consistent usage for its allotted horse population over the years. Wide-scale use of non-metered water by the tanker truck would have resulted in much greater fluctuations in their use of metered water over the years, he said.

"Therefore, it appears the unmetered use of water was inadvertent and does not suggest that Pagemill Pastures was knowingly (or unknowingly) using water without paying for it. Since Pagemill Pastures is the tenant at this location and the utilities customer on record, the company will be billed for this water use to rectify the situation," Batchelor said.

Pagemill owner/manager Giselle Turchet said by phone that she had no comment on the investigation but indicated she felt vindicated by the findings.

Comments

Nancy the real Nancy
Registered user
Downtown North
5 hours ago
Nancy the real Nancy, Downtown North
Registered user
5 hours ago

Horsepucky!

LOL!!!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.