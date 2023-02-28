Up for a challenge? Take our monthly news quiz.

Clockwise, from top left: A fire truck sits outside of a shopping plaza at 3175 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto where a fire broke out on Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Gennady Sheyner; Two runners make their way around Lake Lagunita at Stanford University on Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier; Snow covers trees and the ground near Skyline Boulevard just before Page Mill Road in Palo Alto on the morning of Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Paul Llewellyn; A car is parked at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto on Feb. 14, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Palo Alto has certainly seen its fair share of the elements this month, from a fire that erupted at a shopping plaza in Midtown to a wind storm that took down trees last week to snow that was a surprising sight for many in recent days. How closely did you pay attention to the past 28 days of news? Find out with our monthly quiz:
