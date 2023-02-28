Stanford receives $1.35M grant for climate research

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $5 million in grant funding Monday for California institutions researching the impacts of climate change on underserved communities, including $1.35 million awarded to Stanford University.

The grant Stanford received will fund a research project on sanitation infrastructure and climate change in African American communities.

William Abraham Tarpeh, an assistant professor of chemical engineering at Stanford, is the principal investigator for the project.

"Although access to sanitation infrastructure in the U.S. is widespread, it is still not equitable, particularly for underserved African American communities," the project team wrote in its research abstract posted on the EPA's website.

Researchers involved in Tarpeh's project will examine sanitation-related environmental contaminants, comparing two Black-majority communities (one in an urban setting and another in a rural setting) and focusing on how climate change affects infrastructure. They said they intend to design improved sanitation infrastructure to help address the impacts of climate change in the communities where they're researching.