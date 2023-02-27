Hit-and-run driver kills man, crashes into five cars Sunday morning

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning in East Palo Alto.

Police say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Ralmar Avenue at 10:08 a.m. to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Officers found a 64-year-old unconscious man on the driveway of a residence. Three nearby vehicles were also struck and damaged.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police didn't release the man's name.

The vehicle police believe hit the man was found a block away, where it had collided with two more vehicles and a fence.