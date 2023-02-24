News

Winter storm brings more rain, snow, downed trees to Midpeninsula

Wild weather impacts close lanes on El Camino, part of Page Mill Road

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Alice's Restaurant surrounded by snow covered trees in Woodside on Feb. 23, 2023. Courtesy Eleanor Raab.

UPDATE: Friday, 5:30 p.m. The Palo Alto Police Department announced that upper Page Mill Road would remain closed overnight, as crews are still working to clear the roadway and make it safe to travel.

=====

Heavy rain and cold weather hit Palo Alto again on Thursday night, Feb. 23, impacting the region just two days after high winds knocked out power to many local residents.

Thursday's winter storm brought snow to parts of the Bay Area unaccustomed to seeing it.

A tree and a bench covered in snow at Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in Portola Valley on Feb. 23, 2023. Courtesy Eleanor Raab.

In Palo Alto, the temperature stayed above freezing at lower elevations, but rain impacted road conditions. Two lanes of El Camino Real in each direction were closed at the University Avenue underpass on Friday morning due to flooding, Palo Alto police tweeted. The portion of Page Mill Road between Foothills Nature Preserve gate 2 and gate 4 also was closed due to downed trees and snow on the road, Palo Alto Police announced.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service showed 0.78 inches of rain fall overnight from Thursday into Friday.

Despite the wet weather, fewer customers were without electricity on Friday morning than in previous days, according to PG&E's outage map. The map showed outages largely resolved along the Midpeninsula, including in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park, where many residents were without power for two days.

PG&E reported Wednesday that San Mateo County was the hardest hit county in the Bay Area from this week's windstorm, with power outages affecting nearly 1 in 3 people in the county, over 60,000 customers, according to an email the city of Menlo Park sent to residents Thursday morning.

Heading into the weekend, a frost advisory is in effect Friday night, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday night and showers likely on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

