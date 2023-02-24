Winter storm brings more rain, snow, downed trees to Midpeninsula

UPDATE: Friday, 5:30 p.m. The Palo Alto Police Department announced that upper Page Mill Road would remain closed overnight, as crews are still working to clear the roadway and make it safe to travel.

=====

Heavy rain and cold weather hit Palo Alto again on Thursday night, Feb. 23, impacting the region just two days after high winds knocked out power to many local residents.

Thursday's winter storm brought snow to parts of the Bay Area unaccustomed to seeing it.

In Palo Alto, the temperature stayed above freezing at lower elevations, but rain impacted road conditions. Two lanes of El Camino Real in each direction were closed at the University Avenue underpass on Friday morning due to flooding, Palo Alto police tweeted. The portion of Page Mill Road between Foothills Nature Preserve gate 2 and gate 4 also was closed due to downed trees and snow on the road, Palo Alto Police announced.