PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed e-bike ban in open spaces; report on dyslexia and struggling readers

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 24, 2023, 3:35 pm 0
A preview of government meetings for the week of Feb. 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider a recommendation to ban e-bicycles in open space preserves, discuss topics for its standing committees to take up in 2023, and consider approving a contract with Townsend Public Affairs for legislative advocacy. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to receive a report on dyslexia and struggling readers, get an update on the program for English language learners, hear a report on fall performance for secondary students, review a draft of an equity scorecard and consider bond refinancing. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the sewer line rehabilitation project; commission attendance policy; and a park improvement ordinance for a residential development at 2850 West Bayshore Road. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear a presentation from the city auditor on the utility work order process and consider approving fiscal year 2023 task orders for the office of the city auditor. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agendat at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION COMMISSION ... The commission plans meet at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

