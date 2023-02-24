Power outages caused some Ravenswood schools to close this week, frustrating board members

"I'm disappointed in PG&E for not even mentioning East Palo Alto," she said. "We are serving the needs of the most vulnerable, and for them to be able to eat at our schools and to be able to have heat and power at our schools is so important and I'm disappointed our schools were not prioritized."

"We won't be ignored," board President Jenny Varghese Bloom said. The school board met at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park because power was out at the district office. Power is back on at the district office on Friday, but the internet is still down.

Trustee Mele Latu said 4,000 households were affected by outages, which means about "10,000 to 15,000 people were subjected to that type of disrespect" by PG&E.

Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy closed Wednesday and Costaño Elementary School, closed Wednesday and Thursday because of power outages, said Chief Business Officer Will Eger. Both are in East Palo Alto. Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School and Belle Haven Elementary School remained open. All schools were closed Monday and Tuesday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

Students are back in classrooms Friday, Feb. 24 following several school closures across the Ravenswood City School District due to weather-related power outages. The school board is questioning why Pacific Gas & Electric Company did not do more to restore power in the community.

Varghese Bloom acknowledged Latu for reaching out to elected officials at the city, county and state levels and delivering blankets, gift cards and power packs to residents.

It has been over 30 hours, and people are still without power in @City_EPA . We have seniors who are cold. We have children who have been deprived of their education because two of our public schools, are out of power. Let me be painfully clear: this is on your corporation. 3/5

"We will be looking for answers and looking for transparency because the way we were treated was disrespectful and it's not OK," she said.

Varghese Bloom said it is unacceptable that crews weren't sent to East Palo Alto until late Wednesday night, leaving some without power for 48 hours.

We are facing a challenging situation restoring power to approximately 4,000 customers in #BelleHaven , #MenloPark . Fallen trees have caused damage to our powerlines, and it will not be possible to restore power without temporarily stopping traffic on nearby Highway 101 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aKxyirA3uY

Heavy winds and stormy weather have caused significant outages across the Peninsula, with tens of thousands of customers losing power over the course of the week. PG&E shut down Interstate Highway 101 between Marsh and Willow roads on Thursday to restore power to the community.

Eger said the district is exploring leveraging state and federal funds to add power walls to each of the schools in case of emergencies. Eger said solar panels are now installed at each school and should help in case of power grid disruptions, but there are no plans to install generators at schools.

The Almanac reached out to PG&E for a response to district officials' comments on the utility company's treatment of East Palo Alto but did not receive a response.

Superintendent Gina Sudaria said the community "has not been served and addressed in the immediacy" it deserves.

Power outages caused some Ravenswood schools to close this week, frustrating board members

Board members express disappointment with PG&E's treatment of East Palo Alto community