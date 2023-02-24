Meet Craig Hartley, Palo Alto's first leaf-blower enforcement officer

The noise of gas-powered leaf blowers can cause hearing damage, especially for users who don't wear the proper ear protection. Moreover, the two-stroke engines in many leaf blowers release toxic exhaust fumes, so operators risk inhaling carcinogens and dust particles as they work.

"Before I went to talk with the neighborhood associations, I did a little bit of research on my own, just to be able to present them a case for why they shouldn't be using gas leaf blowers," Hartley recalled. "And it really opened my eyes a little bit about how detrimental they are — not just to the environment or the neighborhood, but to the operators themselves."

Although the ban has been in effect since 2005, enforcement has ebbed and flowed over the years. Hartley had worked in code enforcement roles before, but leaf blowers were new to him when he accepted his post in Palo Alto. As he began the role, he quickly got to know all the risks associated with the gas-powered machines — and he now works to share what he's learned with Palo Alto residents, neighborhood associations and landscapers.

Since April, Hartley has been the city of Palo Alto's chief enforcement officer, when he took on the work of administering Palo Alto's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

"We have these cards that we hand out that have information about the ordinance and a QR code where they can go," Hartley explained.

He makes his inspections around the city, following up on complaints submitted to his office. As he drives around, if he sees someone using a gas-powered machine, he'll stop and have a conversation with them.

The ban on gas-powered leaf blowers was originally passed as part of Palo Alto's noise ordinance, which was enforced by police, Hartley said. He's the first person hired by the city to be dedicated to the role, and it's decidedly a full-time job.

"There have been many times where they see me and their face kind of drops, like, 'Oh no,'" Hartley said, "but then when I talk with them, they're like, 'OK, so I have a chance to fix it — I'm not going to get a citation or something right away.'"

Hartley said that it's more effective to enforce the code that way. The new rules have led to more productive conversations with landscapers about the ban.

"The state has tried to make it really easy," he said. "The landscaper just pays the discounted price, and then later on the business (that sold the blower) will get reimbursement from the state for the difference."

The state recently implemented a voucher program to help offset the higher costs associated with electric leaf blowers. Hartley said that landscapers can get a discount of 70% off the price of the electric machines.

If you see or hear somebody using a gas powered leaf blower, there are a couple of ways to report it. You can submit a report using the city's Palo Alto 311 mobile app with the day of the week and time of violation or call Palo Alto Code Enforcement 650-329-2605. More information is posted at cityofpaloalto.org/leafblowers .

Some residents have told Hartley they notice a difference in the number of people using electric leaf blowers. And Hartley said that these days when he drives around the city he hears the gratifying hum of electric leaf blowers more often than he used to.

Now, Hartley's office sends letters to homeowners explaining the complaint and asking them to resolve it with their landscaper. The ban requires some collaboration and compromise: paying landscapers extra to put in more time with rakes, for example.

Meet Craig Hartley, Palo Alto's first leaf-blower enforcement officer

With increased enforcement of gas leaf blower bans, winds of change are blowing across the city