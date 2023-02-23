Unusually cold storm system adds to Bay Area winter weather marathon

On Thursday morning, Page Mill Road in Palo Alto was blocked between the Foothills Nature Preserve Gate 2 (just west of Moody Road) and Skyline Boulevard because snow and ice were found on the road, police said. The roadway was cleared as of about 12:30 p.m.

"We have an anomalously cold storm system that's moving into California, so that really cold air is what's making this storm system more dynamic than other winter storms we've had," said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service extended its freeze warning for interior areas of another 24 hours into Friday, according to an update issued just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Winds are forecast to be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph Thursday afternoon, and lower elevations around the Bay Area and Central Coast should see showers with possible thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday. Most areas should receive somewhere in the range of half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain, with up to 2.5 inches in mountain areas. A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday

The Sierra Nevada snowpack is forecast to grow by several feet by Friday and high winds in the Bay Area are expected to return with even stronger gusts on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Due to the severe and complex nature of the elements at hand, this has the potential to become a major winter storm with significant outage activity in the South Bay, North Bay, Peninsula and Santa Cruz Mountains," the email said.

The utility company also warned of outages from "breezy to gusty winds" Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms through Friday.

In an email Thursday, PG&E said it was preparing for new power outages caused by the snow. Its in-house meteorologists expected a large portion of its service area above 2,000 feet to see a foot or more of snow by Friday and snow accumulations down to 1,000 feet or lower could exceed 6 inches in some regions.

The Sierra snowpack is forecast to add between 3 to 6 feet of snow at elevations from 3,000 to 5,000 feet between Wednesday and Friday night, according to Bingaman.

The high winds can create dangerous driving conditions because of the risk of fallen trees, and power outages are possible, according to the weather service, which recommended taking precautions to protect vulnerable people, plants, and pets from the cold temperatures.

The advisory will be replaced by a winter storm watch in the Santa Cruz Mountains, as a new storm will dump between 4 to 8 inches in elevations above 1,500 feet with localized forecasts of up to 12 inches of snow Thursday into Friday.

Elevations above 1,500 feet could see between 1 to 3 inches of snow. Dusting is possible down to 1,000 feet on Thursday morning.

"It can make driving conditions very dangerous for the folks that live up there," she said. She urged residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains and elsewhere to prepare for possible power outages by having flashlights, batteries, blankets and non-perishable food ready.

Bingaman said the main concern for the area was the high winds, which she said could dislodge trees already vulnerable from soil erosion from previous winter storms.

Unusually cold storm system adds to Bay Area winter weather marathon

Snow, ice blocks section of Page Mill Road in Palo Alto