Power outage cancels classes at Nixon and Escondido elementary schools

Classes were canceled at Nixon and Escondido elementary schools on Wednesday morning because both campuses were without power.

Strong winds knocked out electricity to areas scattered across the Midpeninsula on Tuesday, Feb. 21, including large portions of Menlo Park, Atherton and Stanford. Across the Bay Area, at least 112,400 customers were impacted on Tuesday evening, according to PG&E.

Many areas remained without power on Wednesday morning, according to PG&E's outage map. Nearly 60,000 customers throughout the Bay Area remained without power as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a PG&E spokesperson said.

Both Escondido and Nixon sit near Stanford University's campus and hadn't regained power on Wednesday, according to PG&E's map. There wasn't an estimated restoration time for electricity on either site.

The Palo Alto Unified School District announced the school closures on Twitter, as well as with a pop-up message on the district's and both schools' webpages.