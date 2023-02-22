Burglar steals purses valued at $10K while family sleeps

Palo Alto police are looking into whether a residence that was burglarized while a family of three was inside early Monday morning is tied to four prowling cases reported the previous day and another burglary earlier this month.

The early morning burglary took place in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue around 2 a.m. on Feb. 20 while a woman was home with her husband and young child, police said in a press release. She realized the theft took place later that afternoon when she noticed four handbags with a combined value of more than $10,000 were missing from the dining room table.

The woman looked back at her home's surveillance footage and found a burglar entered the residence through a back door, which hadn't been locking properly, according to police. The person took the purses and left through the same door. The person appeared to be male wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, according to the footage.

The early morning theft may be tied to four prowling incidents at occupied homes between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. They occurred in the 3800 block of Nathan Way, 3500 block of Ross Road and 700 block of Christine Drive. Security video footage from all four homes showed the suspect enter either side or rear yards through unlocked gates and attempt to open doors into the residences, police said. In one case, the suspect accessed a garage through a side yard door. No items were stolen in any of the four cases. The individual is possibly connected to a black four-door sedan, police said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Monday's burglary is related to a Feb. 9 theft in which a cellphone, tablet computer and purse were taken from a Midtown home during the overnight hours.