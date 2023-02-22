News

Burglar steals purses valued at $10K while family sleeps

Case may be tied to prowling incidents, Feb. 9 theft

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2023, 9:50 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Palo Alto police are looking into whether a residence that was burglarized while a family of three was inside early Monday morning is tied to four prowling cases reported the previous day and another burglary earlier this month.

This image taken from a home surveillance system shows a suspect in a prowling incident at a home in the 700 block of Christine Drive in Palo Alto on Feb. 19, 2023. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

The early morning burglary took place in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue around 2 a.m. on Feb. 20 while a woman was home with her husband and young child, police said in a press release. She realized the theft took place later that afternoon when she noticed four handbags with a combined value of more than $10,000 were missing from the dining room table.

The woman looked back at her home's surveillance footage and found a burglar entered the residence through a back door, which hadn't been locking properly, according to police. The person took the purses and left through the same door. The person appeared to be male wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, according to the footage.

The early morning theft may be tied to four prowling incidents at occupied homes between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. They occurred in the 3800 block of Nathan Way, 3500 block of Ross Road and 700 block of Christine Drive. Security video footage from all four homes showed the suspect enter either side or rear yards through unlocked gates and attempt to open doors into the residences, police said. In one case, the suspect accessed a garage through a side yard door. No items were stolen in any of the four cases. The individual is possibly connected to a black four-door sedan, police said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Monday's burglary is related to a Feb. 9 theft in which a cellphone, tablet computer and purse were taken from a Midtown home during the overnight hours.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Burglaries of occupied homes are rare in the city and most residential burglaries take place during the daytime hours when people are away from the property, according to the Police Department. Recent exceptions are the Feb. 9 case and another this past November, when a man allegedly stole a vacuum from a Ventura neighborhood home and was arrested about two hours later. Community members are advised to add locks to side yard gates, as well as secure their windows and doors during the overnight hours. The public is also advised to leave a spare house key with a neighbor they trust instead of leaving it outside of their residence. More crime prevention tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Burglar steals purses valued at $10K while family sleeps

Case may be tied to prowling incidents, Feb. 9 theft

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2023, 9:50 am

Palo Alto police are looking into whether a residence that was burglarized while a family of three was inside early Monday morning is tied to four prowling cases reported the previous day and another burglary earlier this month.

The early morning burglary took place in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue around 2 a.m. on Feb. 20 while a woman was home with her husband and young child, police said in a press release. She realized the theft took place later that afternoon when she noticed four handbags with a combined value of more than $10,000 were missing from the dining room table.

The woman looked back at her home's surveillance footage and found a burglar entered the residence through a back door, which hadn't been locking properly, according to police. The person took the purses and left through the same door. The person appeared to be male wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, according to the footage.

The early morning theft may be tied to four prowling incidents at occupied homes between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. They occurred in the 3800 block of Nathan Way, 3500 block of Ross Road and 700 block of Christine Drive. Security video footage from all four homes showed the suspect enter either side or rear yards through unlocked gates and attempt to open doors into the residences, police said. In one case, the suspect accessed a garage through a side yard door. No items were stolen in any of the four cases. The individual is possibly connected to a black four-door sedan, police said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Monday's burglary is related to a Feb. 9 theft in which a cellphone, tablet computer and purse were taken from a Midtown home during the overnight hours.

Burglaries of occupied homes are rare in the city and most residential burglaries take place during the daytime hours when people are away from the property, according to the Police Department. Recent exceptions are the Feb. 9 case and another this past November, when a man allegedly stole a vacuum from a Ventura neighborhood home and was arrested about two hours later. Community members are advised to add locks to side yard gates, as well as secure their windows and doors during the overnight hours. The public is also advised to leave a spare house key with a neighbor they trust instead of leaving it outside of their residence. More crime prevention tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.