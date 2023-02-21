Power outages impact thousands in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford

Multiple power outages were reported in Palo Alto this afternoon, including one that impacted 3,400 customers, the Utilities Department said. Thousands more have also been affected by outages in East Palo Alto and at Stanford.
The largest outage in Palo Alto affected 3,400 customers in the city's Midtown area, where strong winds caused a tree branch to come down on power lines, the Utilities Department said on Twitter at 5 p.m. Service was restored to all but 83 of those customers as of 5:25 p.m.
All but 32 customers had their power restored as of 6:59 p.m. Power is not expected to be restored until midnight for those remaining customers, the Utilities department said in a tweet.
Another Palo Alto outage that affected 577 customers began at 3:12 p.m. in the area of Colorado Avenue and U.S. Highway 101, Palo Alto Utilities said in a tweet.
At 3:10 p.m., another outage impacting 54 customers was reported in the Leland Manor neighborhood. The outage was caused by a tree breaking a power pole. The pole was replaced and power was restored at 7:30 p.m.
About an hour earlier, around 2:20 p.m., a downed tree branch struck a power line near Lytton Avenue and Middlefield Road, resulting in a power outage for around 200 customers in the Downtown and Crescent Park areas, according to the Utilities Department. As of 2:15 p.m., all but 17 customers had service back. The remaining customers were estimated to have power back around 4 p.m.
An outage in Old Palo Alto was partially restored around 6 p.m. As of 7:28 p.m., 284 customers were still without service. The utilities department expects to have service restored to those customers by 9 p.m., the utilities department said.
Tuesday's strong gusts have also resulted in downed trees, including one that landed on a yard at Hawthorne Avenue and Tasso Street in the Downtown North neighborhood. Power in the 100 block of Tasso was restored as of 6:52 p.m., as the tree brought down power lines, the utilities department said.
Large branches have also snapped off, including at New Mayfield and Mimosa lanes in the California Avenue business district.
Thousands of customers were without power in East Palo Alto and on the Stanford University campus, according to PG&E.
In East Palo Alto, multiple outages affecting more than 7,279 customers began in three waves at 2:10 p.m. 2:25 p.m. and 3:05 p.m.
A possible live wire on University Avenue led East Palo Alto police to block the roadway between Purdue Avenue and Bayfront Expressway, the department shared on Instagram shortly after 5 p.m. The public was advised to take alternate routes due to the road closure, which also prevented access to and from the Dumbarton Bridge via University Avenue, police said. A PG&E crew was called to the scene to address the possible live wire. Police later said University Avenue had been reopened.
Stanford and surrounding foothill areas had 3,366 customers without power starting at 12:29 p.m. The core campus outage area stretched from the east side of the Oval west to Stanford Avenue. Much of the campus bordering Sand Hill Road to Page Mill Road and bounded by Junipero Serra Boulevard were also without power. Pockets of the interior campus have thus far been spared. Members of the Stanford community impacted by the outage can find assistance at the Arrillaga Family Dining Commons or Lagunita Dining, the university said in an alert.
Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals and Stanford Shopping Center still have power as of late Tuesday afternoon.
PG&E's outage map showed no estimated restoration time for any of the impacted areas.
PG&E notified customers through phone and text message alerts, but the company didn't have an estimate of when power might be restored, owing to the large numbers of crews being pressed into service due to the windy weather.
For more information on the Palo Alto outages, visit the city's power outage map. Additional outages or electrical issues can be reported to the Utilities Department by calling 650-496-6914.
The Police Department is aware of the Palo Alto outages. The agency requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
another community
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Wind advisory cites all of the counties surrounding us, but not ours. Still, be advised that wind goes wherever it wants to go, and the ground is moist and old heavy trees are at risk of blowing down.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected at higher elevations. For the
Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Coastal areas of Sonoma County, Marin County, San
Mateo County, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey County including
the Northern Salinas Valley, as well as the City of San
Francisco and areas along the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST Wednesday. For
the Frost Advisory, from midnight Wednesday night to 9 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or
marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Don't forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
The portion of the tree that came down in our backyard is twice the size of the tree pictured above. Fortunately we still have power because decades ago our neighborhood got underground wiring.
I'm still wondering why the city is making it a priority to spend $144M on fiber instead of undergrounding the wiring city-wide.
'
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Today it is windy. Of course we have power outages.
Get those wires underground asap.
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
All but 83 homes is not how it looks in old Palo Alto and midtown. Are we sure they are actually aware ?
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
For the general area including Stanford, the numbers are in the thousands of outages, not in the hundreds as reported for PA alone:
Web Link
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Another update:multiple people on Twitter reported our update in Old Palo Alto with no response from Palo alot utilities.
Also the PAU map does not provide any information or restoration times for our outage.
And, calling the number listed in your article is futile. There is no way to speak to someone or leave a message.
South of Midtown
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
We lost power in Midtown for an hour. Not a big deal considering how strong the winds are blowing. Thanks CPAU for restoring us so quickly!!!