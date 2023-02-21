Power outages impact thousands in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford

NEWS ALERT: Power goes out for hundreds on Tuesday afternoon

At 3:10 p.m., another outage impacting 54 customers was reported in the Leland Manor neighborhood. The outage was caused by a tree breaking a power pole. The pole was replaced and power was restored at 7:30 p.m.

Another Palo Alto outage that affected 577 customers began at 3:12 p.m. in the area of Colorado Avenue and U.S. Highway 101, Palo Alto Utilities said in a tweet .

All but 32 customers had their power restored as of 6:59 p.m. Power is not expected to be restored until midnight for those remaining customers, the Utilities department said in a tweet.

The largest outage in Palo Alto affected 3,400 customers in the city's Midtown area, where strong winds caused a tree branch to come down on power lines, the Utilities Department said on Twitter at 5 p.m. Service was restored to all but 83 of those customers as of 5:25 p.m.

Multiple power outages were reported in Palo Alto this afternoon, including one that impacted 3,400 customers, the Utilities Department said. Thousands more have also been affected by outages in East Palo Alto and at Stanford.

The Police Department is aware of the Palo Alto outages. The agency requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert . Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.

For more information on the Palo Alto outages, visit the city's power outage map . Additional outages or electrical issues can be reported to the Utilities Department by calling 650-496-6914.

PG&E notified customers through phone and text message alerts, but the company didn't have an estimate of when power might be restored, owing to the large numbers of crews being pressed into service due to the windy weather.

Stanford and surrounding foothill areas had 3,366 customers without power starting at 12:29 p.m. The core campus outage area stretched from the east side of the Oval west to Stanford Avenue. Much of the campus bordering Sand Hill Road to Page Mill Road and bounded by Junipero Serra Boulevard were also without power. Pockets of the interior campus have thus far been spared. Members of the Stanford community impacted by the outage can find assistance at the Arrillaga Family Dining Commons or Lagunita Dining, the university said in an alert .

A possible live wire on University Avenue led East Palo Alto police to block the roadway between Purdue Avenue and Bayfront Expressway, the department shared on Instagram shortly after 5 p.m. The public was advised to take alternate routes due to the road closure, which also prevented access to and from the Dumbarton Bridge via University Avenue, police said. A PG&E crew was called to the scene to address the possible live wire. Police later said University Avenue had been reopened.

On the left, a large tree branch blocks Mimosa and New Mayfield lanes in Palo Alto on Feb. 21, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet. On the right, a redwood tree that came down rests outside of a home along Tasso Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Palo Alto on Feb. 21, 2023. Courtesy Denis Lacorne.

SLIDESHOW: A large tree branch that hit a power line blocks the intersection of Lytton Avenue and Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, which resulted in an electrical outage that affected 200 customers on Feb. 21, 2023. Courtesy Denis Lacorne.

Tuesday's strong gusts have also resulted in downed trees, including one that landed on a yard at Hawthorne Avenue and Tasso Street in the Downtown North neighborhood. Power in the 100 block of Tasso was restored as of 6:52 p.m., as the tree brought down power lines, the utilities department said.

An outage in Old Palo Alto was partially restored around 6 p.m. As of 7:28 p.m., 284 customers were still without service. The utilities department expects to have service restored to those customers by 9 p.m., the utilities department said.

About an hour earlier, around 2:20 p.m., a downed tree branch struck a power line near Lytton Avenue and Middlefield Road, resulting in a power outage for around 200 customers in the Downtown and Crescent Park areas, according to the Utilities Department. As of 2:15 p.m., all but 17 customers had service back. The remaining customers were estimated to have power back around 4 p.m.

Power outages impact thousands in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford

Strong gusts cause trees and branches to fall on power lines, interrupting electrical service