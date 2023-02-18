A place to (soon) call home: Demolition work begins on housing project targeted for people with disabilities

A new affordable housing project coming to Palo Alto marked a milestone this week.

On Wednesday, community members came together to commemorate the start of demolition work at 525 E. Charleston Road, a Santa Clara County-owned site that currently houses the offices of AbilityPath, a disability services nonprofit. The building will be torn down to make way for Mitchell Park Place, which will offer 50 apartments for lower-income earners, particularly for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're getting closer and closer to developing homes where folks can live safely and independently in their own community — with all the services they need to thrive," Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a press release. Simitian brought the housing proposal forward in 2020 and Eden Housing was picked as the project developer in 2021.

"Building and developing housing must be intentional, delivering what the community needs, and I am very proud of our investment of $3 million to move this important affordable housing project forward," Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou said in the release.

AbilityPath will continue to have a presence on the site on the ground floor, where the nonprofit will have a property management office and program space. "The Mitchell Park Place project will help address the housing crisis for individuals with developmental disabilities and will also provide an inclusive community setting where people of all abilities can thrive," AbilityPath CEO Bryan Neider said in the release.