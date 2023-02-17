PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 2147 Yale St., a proposal to divide an existing parcel into substandard lots and consider updates to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units to comply with direction from the state Department of Housing and Community Development. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com . The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

PUBLIC AGENDA: No council meeting; discussion on split-lot proposal