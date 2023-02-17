News

PUBLIC AGENDA: No council meeting; discussion on split-lot proposal

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of government meetings for the week of Feb. 20.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 2147 Yale St., a proposal to divide an existing parcel into substandard lots and consider updates to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units to comply with direction from the state Department of Housing and Community Development. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

