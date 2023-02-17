Prepare for Presidents Day service closures in Palo Alto

With Presidents Day coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, some public services across Palo Alto will be closed or operate under limited hours. View the list below to find out which local and regional agencies will be affected by the holiday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: City libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed at library.cityofpaloalto.org.