News

Prepare for Presidents Day service closures in Palo Alto

City, library and postal services to observe the holiday

by Grace Doerfler / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 17, 2023, 9:13 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Mitchell Park Library is located off Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. The city's libraries will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Feb. 20, 2023. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

With Presidents Day coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, some public services across Palo Alto will be closed or operate under limited hours. View the list below to find out which local and regional agencies will be affected by the holiday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: City libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service will be maintained.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule for the holiday. Bus routes that primarily serve local schools won't operate.  The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages SamTrans, will be open for the holiday. The Customer Service Center will operate with normal hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate as usual, but the office will be closed. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: Schools will be closed on Monday.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Prepare for Presidents Day service closures in Palo Alto

City, library and postal services to observe the holiday

by Grace Doerfler / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 17, 2023, 9:13 am

With Presidents Day coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, some public services across Palo Alto will be closed or operate under limited hours. View the list below to find out which local and regional agencies will be affected by the holiday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: City libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service will be maintained.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule for the holiday. Bus routes that primarily serve local schools won't operate.  The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages SamTrans, will be open for the holiday. The Customer Service Center will operate with normal hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate as usual, but the office will be closed. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: Schools will be closed on Monday.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.