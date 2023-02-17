Prepare for Presidents Day service closures in Palo Alto

With Presidents Day coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, some public services across Palo Alto will be closed or operate under limited hours. View the list below to find out which local and regional agencies will be affected by the holiday.
City services
• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.
• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.
• Palo Alto Library: City libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed at library.cityofpaloalto.org.
• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service will be maintained.
Transportation
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule for the holiday. Bus routes that primarily serve local schools won't operate. The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages SamTrans, will be open for the holiday. The Customer Service Center will operate with normal hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit samtrans.com.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate as usual, but the office will be closed. For more information, visit vta.org.
Schools
• Palo Alto Unified School District: Schools will be closed on Monday.
Federal, state offices
• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.
