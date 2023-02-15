After rate surge, Palo Alto plans to offer gas customers rebates

Responding to a dramatic spike in gas utility bills, the Palo Alto City Council is preparing to offer rebates to residential customers.
The council has yet to determine exactly how large the rebates would be, but members signaled by a unanimous vote that they would like them to amount to about 20% of the January or February gas bill, whichever is larger. They also indicated that they will explore future rebates for electricity bills, which also have been on the rise.
The decision followed two months of horror stories from residents about their gas bills doubling or tripling in January and February, a hike that the city attributed largely to increasing commodity prices. Utilities Director Dean Batchelor attributed the spike to a sharp increase in gas commodity prices, which he said were five times this past January than in January 2022. Batchelor noted in an opinion piece last week that he expects the March bills to be significantly lower with the commodity rate dropping from about $4 per therm in January to $1.26 per therm in February.
The recent increases have prompted a litany of complaints from residents who have seen their bills spiral out of control.
"What you are doing now is simply price gouging your residents," resident Keith Ferrell wrote to the council this week, noting that his gas bill had gone up by 210%. "This is not simply a matter of the city paying more for their gas and passing it on to the consumers. Someone needs to explain why these prices have jumped dramatically and what is being done about it."
Resident Parul Sharma's bill in January totaled $1,500, three times the norm, even though the household's consumption patterns haven't changed, Sharma wrote to the council.
"The city cannot pass on its inefficiency to its residents. No other neighboring cities are experiencing this spike. We pay exorbitant sums to buy homes here and pay high California taxes," Sharma wrote.
At the same time, the city has seen its budget outlook brighten midway through the current fiscal year. According to staff from the Administrative Services Department, the city had a surplus of about $40 million in fiscal year 2022 thanks to lower-than-expected expenditures and recovery of key revenue sources at a faster pace than had been anticipated. But with expenses slated to increase by about $50 million in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, the forecast predicts no surplus in the coming year.
Council member Greg Tanaka questioned staff about the 2022 surplus, which he said came as a "surprise" to him and others.
"It just seems like we're pouring salt into the wounds for people," Tanaka said. "The rates keep going up even though some of the underlying commodities are not. Yet we're showing a $40 million surplus, which I don't think is right."
City Manager Ed Shikada and Chief Financial Officer Kiely Nose both pushed back against Tanaka's characterization of the surplus as a "surprise," noting that the revelation was consistent with the city's regular calendar, which includes audits in the fall and the creation of the long-range forecast at the end of the year.
"We have perhaps been too responsive in setting an expectation that the information is available sooner than the traditional calendar," Shikada said, in response to Tanaka.
The council approved the long-range financial forecast for the years 2024 to 2033 by a 6-1 vote, with Tanaka dissenting. The council then voted unanimously to approve a series of mid-year budget adjustments, including approval of 5.75 new full-time positions, including a court liaison officer in the Police Department, two city planners, a division manager in the Community Services Department and about 2.73 positions in the Library Department.
As part of the vote on the mid-year adjustments, the council directed staff to return with a specific recommendation about a rebate that would equate to about 20% of the gas bill for either January or February, whichever month is higher. Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims advocated for the rebate, noting the "unique circumstances" of having sharp rate hikes coincide with a large budget deficit.
Staff estimated that a rebate of 10% for all December and January residential bills would equate to about $1.3 million. A 20% rebate for January would be about $1.7 million, Shikada said.
"I think our residents are looking for relief form a city that's had such a massive surplus," Lythcott-Haims said.
She also noted that because some households, including her own, have electrified most of their gas appliances, the city should also offer rebates for electricity bills. The council had recently raised the rates by about 20% to account for the drought and its impact on the city's hydroelectric supplies.
Lythcott-Haims ultimately agreed to a compromise proposed by council member Pat Burt: move forward with the gas rebates first and then consider rebates for electricity at a later date.
"They didn't go up equitably," Burt said. "Gas went way up, and electricity went up significantly."
Comments
Web Link The other paper quoted Mr. Shikada saying the "rebate" might "cost" the city $3.400,000 depending on which month, especially since our January rates were almost twice those of PG&E customers. Web Link
Either way, it's a mere pittance vs what the city's been overcharging us for so many years with all its "fees" and "connection charges" and "overcharges to feed the General Fund. We're now paying $50 monthly for "use fees:" for CPAU services and $30 monthly in water "connection fees" which costs each household $960 a year and nets the city $2,000,000 -- which is before we even count the $20,000,000 in "overcharges" it's been charging us for years and for which we're STILL owed court-ordered rebates in the Miriam Green suit.
It's high time for the City Council to A) rescind the 20% rate hike it just approved, esp, since they deceptively put the Gas Transfer Tax on the ballot without telling us abut the $40M surplus, B) re-evaluate the Gas Transfer Tax, C) Issue us our court-ordered refund in the Miriam Green suit WITH INTEREST since it's been sitting on OUR money for years after forcing US to pay for the appeal.
One could ask whose side the City Attorney and City "leaders" are on. I
I have had several positive experiences with our new mayor, Lydia Kou, and I trust her. On the other hand, I have had a number of negative experiences with management members of the PA Utilities Department, and I do NOT trust them at all!
I would like to see the PA Utilities Department carefully checked, as I would like to see the large energy companies investigated for greed and fraud.
I wonder about the qualifications of the Management members of our Utilities' Department. "Does the left hand know what the right hand is doing?" a term of derision for an organization where different members are pursuing opposing or contradictory goals.
Mr. Shikada, Ms. Nose, and Mr. Batchelor have some explaining to do. Maybe they should hold a special Saturday meeting in CC chambers at which they explain the surplus, explain the status of the refunds due customers as a result of the Miriam Green lawsuit, explain the gas pricing, explain the electricity rates, etc. I think residents respond pretty well to transparency and honesty. I think we don’t respond too well when there’s a sense of deception or manipulation, or when the story changes. So let’s hear it, straight up and straight forward. And with Q and A.
Fools who voted for the utility gas transfer tax - wake up!
@Annette raises an excellent point about the need for a meeting. As I recall from the long-ago news articles about the long-overdue rebates the city was taking into account your age, health status and "need" before issuing them although I've yet to see any further communications from them on the subject. Think the credit card companies are waiving late fees if you're old and/or unhealthy?? Hah.
@Anneke, I too have had repeated positive interactions with Mayor Kou and remain amazed at all the comments on social media about folks getting no response from CPAU.
I still haven't seen a real explanation for why gas prices have jumped so much. Could this be because of the management incompetence at the utilities Dept.?
If this is an "offer" does that mean that there will be some who either decline or are unaware and not receive a rebate?
Yeah, my hand was shaking when I made out the check for the last utility bill, and I'm sure my systolic blood pressure rose to well over 200, but I finally calmed down and survived. I'm now glad to hear that I wasn't singled out and all alone in what I hope was a one time event...okay...maybe two times. It sounds like CC got right on it, like they always do, like a robin hops on a June bug. Now let's see what happens, and if it will ever be enough to satisfy and fend off the angry torch and pitchfork crowd. I have three kids, adults now of course, since I'm 86, and they live in other areas...San Jose and Marina in California, and one in Colorado Springs, CO. They were very concerned when I opened up to them and told them about my January utility bill. Of course that prompted lots of questions from them that I didn't have immediate answers for. Now I'm busy researching and compiling my list of answers. The idea that there was deception or collusion seems a little weak to me, except for the fact that a rate increase request was made while a surplus existed. I've known about the gas transfer tax from Utilities into the General Fund for many years. Other residents, if they were paying attention, should have known about it also. I accepted it as fact and as a way I could help pay for the many needs we have in PA, and to help get the city budget approved by PACC. Now fast forward and enter stage left...the wannabe stars...the antis who resist and oppose it, but who still want all the amenities that we have and enjoy now, plus more. How does that happen? Guess what? Us residents of our once beautiful city, with safe and friendly neighborhoods, have to pay for it. Now that amounts to another type of transfer...like moving a $1 bill from your left pocket to your right pocket. You're no richer or poorer than you were before, and you probably don't feel better...so was it worth all the fuss?
One reason seems to be lack of storage for gas. Our utilities has no storage facility for gas.
PG & E rates have gone up much less than ours because they have storage wells near the Sacramento Delta.
So can the PA utilities Dept. buy a storage facility somewhere so that we are not so vulnerable during the high gas price periods?
More rebates! I want mine in cash, not a rebate reflected in my bill.
I realize many people paid a whole lot more than they planned for. So I retracted my gloating about how small my increase was compared to others.