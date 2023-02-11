Around Town: Molly Tuttle, who grew up in Palo Alto, takes home first Grammy

In the latest column, read news about Molly Tuttle, a Palo Alto-raised musician who won Best Bluegrass Album at this year's Grammys, and Fletcher Middle School being recognized as a "School to Watch" by the state.
AND THE GRAMMY GOES TO ... Palo Alto-raised Molly Tuttle, 30, and her band, Golden Highway, won the Best Bluegrass Album category at the 65th annual Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5.
"Making 'Crooked Tree' felt like throwing a big jam session with so many musical friends and heroes," Tuttle said Monday in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding the gramophone trophy. "I was incredibly honored to feel the love back from the bluegrass community."
The album also snagged her a nomination for Best New Artist, one of the Recording Academy's Big Four categories (the others are Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year). While the award ultimately went to jazz singer Samara Joy, Tuttle said in a post-show interview with the Recording Academy that she was grateful to be up for the coveted award.
"I never expected to be in one of the general categories making this bluegrass album last year, so it was a really wonderful surprise for me," she said. "It's so fun to dig into the other artists' music and realize how diverse the category is this year."
In the interview, she said the album embraced her bluegrass roots, as described in a 2010 Palo Alto Weekly article on her musical family. She was part of a band with her father, Jack Tuttle, a noted local musician and teacher; her brothers Michael (mandolin), and Sullivan (guitar); and multi-instrumentalist AJ (Aissa) Lee.
EYES ON FLETCHER ... Ellen Fletcher Middle School was named a "School to Watch," as part of an award program led by the California League of Schools and California Department of Education.
Schools to Watch is a national program that recognizes middle schools for being "academically excellent, developmentally responsive and socially equitable," according to the California Department of Education. To be selected, Fletcher had to submit a detailed application and undergo classroom visits from California League of Schools committee members, Superintendent Don Austin said in a weekly message to parents.
In a press release, Palo Alto Unified credited the recognition in part to Fletcher's plans to implement a sustainability choice program next school year. Fletcher has seen its enrollment decline in recent years and in an attempt to attract more students, plans to adopt a campuswide environmental sustainability theme next school year. Middle schoolers from throughout the district will be able to apply to attend.
