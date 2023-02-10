PUBLIC AGENDA: Economic development study session; state data dashboard results for schools

A preview of government meetings for the week of Feb. 13.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold a study session on economic development, discuss the planned redevelopment of the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park; consider budget amendments as part of the fiscal year 2023 mid-year budget review; and discuss revisions to standing committee topics. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda can be found at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to hear its ad hoc committee's recommendations for the district's bell schedules, review a draft of budget assumptions, get presentations on early literacy and state data dashboard results, and receive a report on plans to restructure the elementary school special education program. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updates from Caltrain, the Santa Clara VTA and city staff and to discuss development of the 2023 Rail Committee Work Plan. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to hold a study session on the Fire Station 4 reconstruction project and review revised by-laws on remote/virtual meeting attendance. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda can be found at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.