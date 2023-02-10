News

Eight people face felony charges for organized Apple theft operation

Scheme included stores in 5 Bay Area counties

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2023, 8:58 am
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces the arrests of eight people for an organized retail theft ring that targeted Apple stores during a press conference at the California Highway Patrol's San Francisco office on Feb. 9, 2023.

Eight suspects are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in a theft scheme targeting Apple stores, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday, alongside partnering agencies.

In their organized operation, the suspects stole approximately $1 million worth of expensive electronic products from locations across California, including stores in the Bay Area's Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco counties, alleged Bonta.

At a press conference held in the California Highway Patrol's San Francisco office, Bonta said the suspects would enter Apple stores, hold back employees and customers, steal products, which they would likely later resell for a profit, and flee within seconds or minutes.

A 2022 investigation from California Highway Patrol's organized retail crime task force and partnering agencies revealed that suspects would steal thousands of dollars' worth of iPhones, iPads and other high-value items at each retail location.

The incidents were far from petty theft or shoplifting, but an organized scheme, said Bonta.

"Today's announcement should serve as yet another warning to those who engage in this criminal activity and commit brazen crimes with no regard for the safety of workers, our businesses and our community," said Bonta. "We are watching you, and we will always hold you accountable."

The eight suspects now face multiple felony charges involving conspiracy, grand theft, theft in amounts above $500,000 and white-collar enhancement.

Bonta said the takedown couldn't have happened without a collaborative effort between his office, local law enforcement agencies and the CHP. He specifically thanked officers of the retail crime task force for shutting down large theft schemes that harm businesses and local communities.

Steve Ramos, assistant chief of CHP Golden Gate Division, said since their task force began in 2019, $28.3 million worth of stolen goods have been recovered. He said the initiative is an example of what good law enforcement partnerships can look like.

"Together, we share a common goal of investigating, identifying and arresting those criminals that choose to put our communities at risk in furtherance of their criminal enterprises," Ramos said. "We will continue to aggressively pursue all of those who choose to show callous disregard to the safety of those we serve."

Bonta encourages any resident who witnesses a retail crime to submit a tip at his website, oag.ca.gov/retail-theft.

"If you have any information or evidence that can stop retail theft, please share it with us and we will put it to work," Bonta said. "Any crime investigation is an effort, and Californians can play their part, including all of you."

